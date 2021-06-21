VIRGINIA — The Virginia American Legion baseball team finished 2-0 at the Land of the Loon American Legion Tournament, downing International Falls 8-1 on Saturday.
Their final game of the tournament against West Duluth was rained out on Sunday.
Against International Falls, Post 239 got the win from pitcher Ryan Hujanen. Hujanen went six and 2/3 innings giving up one run on four hits and two walks while striking out 13. Post 66’s Bryant Koenig took the loss, surrendering six runs (five earned) on seven hits and two walks over five innings of work. He struck out two along the way.
At the plate, Tom Nemanich led the way for Virginia, going 3-4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Dan Moore was 1-1 with a run scored and three walks, Dylan Hedley recorded a double and an RBI and Mason Carlson finished with an RBI.
Jett Tomczak led the way for International Falls, going 2-4 with an RBI.
Virginia (4-0) will be back in action tonight when they travel to Taconite at 7:15 p.m. A Junior Legion game between Virginia and Taconite is set for 5 p.m.
Ely 12,
Cook County 11, F/9
At Ely, the Ely American Legion baseball team defeated Cook County 12-11 in nine innings on Saturday in the American Legion DQ Classic.
Post 248 was trailing 6-0 and later 7-1 before rallying with eight runs in the fourth to make it 9-7. Ely then added one more in the fifth to go up 10-7. Cook County knotted things up in the sixth with three runs, sending the game to extras after a scoreless seventh.
In the eighth, Cook County added the go-ahead run but a single from Ely’s Mason Davis tied things up in the home half of the inning.
In the bottom half of the ninth, Dalton Schreffler singled to drive home Joey Bianco, giving Ely the nine-inning win.
Schreffler got the win on the mound, giving up three runs in four innings of work while striking out three.
At the plate, Zach Cheney went 4-6 while Schreffler finished with three hits and three RBIs. Chase Sandberg finished with three hits and three RBIs and Bianco finished with two hits and a pair of runs.
In their second game on Saturday, Ely fell to Kenyon 7-2. Mason Davis had a two-run single for Post 248. Bryce Longwell took the loss on the mound with only two of the seven runs being earned. Dalton Schreffler finished with two hits.
Ely’s opener with Minnetonka was suspended due to rain on Friday tied 2-2 in the third. Their final game on Sunday with Barnum was canceled due to rain.
Ely will be back in action tonight when they travel to International Falls.
