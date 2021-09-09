VIRGINIA — The Virginia tennis team took on the Cloquet Lumberjacks Thursday in Virginia. The Blue Devils swept the singles play on their way to a 6-1 victory over Cloquet.
In first singles, Ava Fink won 6-3, 6-0 over Marina Dostal. Anna Fink beat Winnie Benjamin-Hall 6-4, 6-2 in the second singles match. The Fink trifecta in singles was completed when Alli Fink beat Addie Loeb 6-4, 6-1 in fourth singles. Ella Lamppa completed the singles sweep for the Blue Devils after defeating Lydia Stone 6-3, 6-0.
In doubles, Jayden Karppinen and Brynn Martin Paige Maki and Ava Seppala 6-7, 5-7, 3-6 for Cloquet’s sole point of the meet. Mariele Paulsen and Grace Johnson had the Blue Devils back in the win column with their win over Carlee Meslowski and Dana Jones 1-6, 7-5, 10-6. In the third doubles, Virginia’s Theresa Anderson and Syd Spelts knocked off Belle Hassiman and Alexis Gotenson 6-0, 6-2.
