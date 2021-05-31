AURORA — Virginia has adjusted to a youthful lineup all year long.
The results weren’t always positive in the regular season, but that all changed Monday as the Blue Devils were on fire from the plate as they rolled to a 13-2 Section 7AA playoff win over No. 4 seed Mesabi East in five innings at Ed Berdice Field.
“Our girls came ready to play. They were excited about coming over here and playing although they wished they had a home field,’’ head coach Bob Cohn said.
The Blue Devils didn’t let playing on the road as a No. 5 seed bother them at all.
“Boy they really put on a nice hitting display tonight. I’m very proud of the way they played,’’ Cohn said of the offensive, defensive and pitching success.
The Blue Devils head coach was equally excited about his team’s pitching, as seventh-grader Ayla Lokken went the distance to earn the win.
“She did a great job pitching tonight. The defense was solid (with maybe one error). I think overall it was a pretty good performance by our team.’’
But Virginia had to respond as Mesabi East pitcher Jasmine Heikkila and the Giants held the Blue Devils off the board in the top of the first.
The home team then got on the scoreboard in the home half of the frame. The Mesabi East lead came after a Mckenzie Pokorny single, which was followed by two steals by the Giants third baseman. Heikkila then connected for an RBI single, which gave Mesabi East a 1-0 advantage.
The Blue Devils quickly got things going in the second after drawing a pair of walks and a bunt single by Mattleyn Seppi, which loaded the bases.
Two batters later, Jayda Westerbur scored on a wild pitch to tie things up at 1-1. Macy Westby then came through with an RBI single to center and Elsie Hyppa smacked an RBI single and Virginia was up 3-1.
Mesabi East picked a run of their own in the bottom of the second after Bethany Polla drew a walk and Aaliyah Wells hit for a single to left. Two batters later, the Giants scored on Alexa Fossell’s grounder and an errant Virginia throw to first to make it 3-2 after two innings complete.
The Blue Devils came right back in the third when Janie Potts cracked a 200-foot homer to dead center for a 4-2 advantage. Following a single to center by Helen Phenning, Seppi came through again with a sacrifice fly to center, which plated Phenning to make it 5-2 after three innings.
Virginia stayed hot in the fourth with a leadoff single by Hyppa and an RBI double by Chance Colbert. Potts then reached off a Mesabi East error, while Colbert scored for a 7-2 lead. Westerbur later smacked a single and Seppi knocked a 2 RBI single to center to make it 9-2 Blue Devils.
The Giants were kept off the board again in the fourth before the Devils tacked on four more. After Hailey Chavers drew a walk, she stole second and third before going home on an errant Giants throw. Phenning followed that up with a single and Westerbur nailed a 2 RBI single to center to make it 12-2. Seppi followed that up with another base knock, which allowed one Blue Devil to score on a series of bad throws by the Giants for a 13-2 lead heading to the bottom of the fifth.
Lokken gave up a walk in the home half of the fifth, but Mesabi East couldn’t push the run across after a ground out and a pop out to end the game.
Asked about the Blue Devils’ youth, Cohn said his team is “just starting to get more and more confidence in themselves,’’ especially Seppi, Lokken and Westby. “Look at the game she had hitting today,’’ he said of the seventh-grader Seppi.
Sophomore Macy Westby “had a couple hits today.’’
“It was just a real good performance. All of our kids hit the ball.’’
Lokken wasn’t nervous considering her youth, Cohn added. “She was throwing strikes, which is so important and just let our defense do all the work. That’s what it was tonight.’’
“The bats showed up a little bit later than I wanted to. I thought we did a good job of putting the ball in play rather than striking out. I was proud of them for that. Virginia just didn’t make an error,’’ Mesabi East head coach Kadee Vesledahl said of her team’s effort in their first home playoff game since 1993.
The Giants (11-8) had a good season under their first year coach and went 7-5 in their last 12 to grab the No. 4 seed.
“I’d say that they played for each other (this season) and they like one another so they’re going to show up for each other and for us to make us competitive,’’ Vesledahl said. “When you win games and you like each other, you get the four seed. I’m happy to start building the program and hopefully we can have another record like we did next year.’’
Virginia was definitely a thorn in their side this year by winning both games they played. The score was 12-1 back in late April.
“Next year we just have to beat Virginia,’’ the Giants head coach said.
After the contest, Vesledahl told her girls she “was proud of them. With a new coach coming in there are a lot of differences and they went through a lot of challenges and they rose up and we played for each other and we had fun. That shows in our record and that shows in our building of us.’’
She also gave her four seniors the last game ball. “Now we’re just going to work on some things during summer ball.’’
Virginia (7-14) will take on Esko Thursday at 3:30 p.m. in Grand Rapids.
“We’ve changed some things now since we played Esko last time. I’m hoping things will be a little different when we play them on Thursday,’’ Cohn said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.