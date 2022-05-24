VIRGINIA — Trailing 5-4 with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, the Virginia softball team was just one out away from seeing their season — and their program — come to an end.
Taking on the No. 9 International Falls Broncos in a Section 7AA first round matchup, the No. 8 Blue Devils kept their season going in dramatic fashion Tuesday evening, with Chance Colbert drilling a two-RBI double to left field to walk off International Falls 6-5 at Olcott Park.
It was the perfect ending to the final home game for the Blue Devils and a true show of grit by Virignia according to head coach Bob Cohn.
“One thing I will say is that our girls never quit today,” Cohn said after the game. “They kept battling and battling and battling and they had enough confidence in themselves to come through and get the job done in that last inning. Now here we are, advancing to the next round and we get to play at least two more games.
Down 5-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh, Virginia got things rolling with one out when Ayla Lokken singled up the right side. Mattelyn Seppi popped up in foul territory where the Broncos made the play for out No. 2.
On their last legs, Kylei Marolt found her way on base after an error was charged to the International Falls shortstop while Lokken was able to move all the way to third. Runners on the corners, senior Chance Colbert came through for her team, etching a single up the left side to score Lokken and keep the game going.
A do-or-die moment for the Blue Devils, freshman Chance Colbert connected on what was likely the biggest hit of her career, finding a double against Broncos pitcher Gracie Swenson. The ball sailed deep into left field with Marolt coming home on the tying run.
Courtesy running for Potts, Madelyn Klima was halfway to third before the Broncos left fielder was able to make the throw. Cohn gave her the green light, sending her to home where she scored the winning run with ease, ending the game with Virginia on top 6-5.
“I was speechless,” Cohn said. “I’m so overwhelmed with what just happened. If you look at this team and where they were on March 14, half of them should be playing junior high softball we’re so young. But their skill level has risen so much. Now we’re at the end of May and they’ve gotten so much better and they have so much more confidence. I couldn’t be happier for the kids.”
International Falls got the scoring started in the bottom of the second with Sylvia Valenzuela scoring on a fielder’s choice and Havyn Pelland coming in after Lola Valenzuela reached on an error.
Getting the start for the Blue Devils, Lokken looked solid in the circle and was able to limit the damage and get Virginia out of the inning.
Virginia etched one in the bottom of the second. Colbert reached on a leadoff walk, stole her way to second and made it to third on a throwing error. An out later, she came home on an RBI single to the shortstop hit by Emily Pontinen, 2-1 International Falls.
The Blue Devils knotted things up in the bottom of the third with Mattelyn Seppi hitting one deep to center field for a standup triple with one out. Marolt reached on an error made by the Broncos outfield, with Seppi coming in to tie things up in the process. Marolt made it all the way to third by inning’s end but Virginia couldn’t get her across home.
International Falls retook the lead in a quick fourth inning with Pelland singling to right before Brooklyn Tomczak singled to center to put runners on the corners. An overthrown ball to third by the Devils catcher allowed Pelland to score, 3-2 Broncos.
Virginia knotted things up again in the bottom of the fifth with Potts ripping an RBI double down the left field line to score Marolt, who reached earlier on a single.
A scoreless sixth made way for the top of the seventh where the Broncos looked to secure the win after they plated two runs.
Kale Taylor reached on a leadoff single to center before Izzy Valenzeula took a walk to put two on. The pitcher Swenson then came up big at the plate, hitting a double to left field to score two runs, giving her team the lead with no outs.
Cohn made the move to replace Lokken with freshman Allison Fink to close out the seventh. A flyout to left and a liner caught by Colbert at short gave Virginia the first two outs they needed.
Fink walked Pelland but got the routine play with Megan Mason up to bat, as she fielded the ball herself and tossed it to first for the final out.
Virginia then found a way to rally in the bottom of the seventh and get their second win over the Broncos this season in dramatic fashion. Back on May 10, the Devils scored four runs in the top of the eighth to get by International Falls 10-6.
On the final hit of the game, Cohn had high praise for his team, including Colbert who had the winning hit and Klima who scored the winning run.
“Those are the kind of hits you need in games like this. What a wonderful hit from Chance and for Madelyn to make it home. I was sending her no matter what and taking that gamble and she got around the bases with plenty of time.”
The win sends Virginia to the final eight in Cloquet on Thursday where they'll be guaranteed to play two games. They’ll open with top-seeded Proctor at 11 a.m. If they win, they’ll take on the winner of Greenway and Rush City at 1 p.m.. Should they lose, they’ll take on the loser of that same game in an elimination contest, also at 1 p.m.
“Our girls have confidence right now and that’s huge in the playoffs. No matter what, we get two games and for a team like this that’s only gotten better as the season progressed, that’s all you can ask for.”
On the final varsity Virginia softball game to be played at Olcott Park, Cohn said it was an honor to be a part of nearly 30 years of historic softball.
“It started all the way back in 1994 when Virginia broke off from Mountain Iron-Buhl and formed their own softball team over here. It’s been almost 30 years and it’s just been a great, great history of Blue Devil softball at this field. You can’t ask for much more.”
Section 7AA Softball
Esko 15,
Mesabi East 5
At Esko, the Mesabi East softball team saw their season come to an end on Tuesday, falling to Esko 15-5 in the first round of the Section 7AA playoffs.
More information was not available when this edition went to press.
Section 7A Softball
Silver Bay 10,
Mountain Iron-Buhl 7
At Silver Bay, an early 3-0 lead from No. 11 Mountain Iron-Buhl wasn’t enough to hold off No. 6 Silver Bay as the Mariners ended the Rangers season 10-7 on Tuesday in the first round of the Section 7A playoffs.
Mountain Iron-Buhl scored three in the top of the first and saw the lead change hands multiple times as both sides found key runs along the way.
Silver Bay shut things down for good, loading the bases in the bottom of the fifth before rocketing a grand slam to go up 9-7. They added another run in the bottom of the sixth for insurance.
“We played our hearts out,” Mountain Iron-Buhl head coach Jesse White said. “It might have been our best game of the year. The girls should be proud of how they finished the season. We return everyone but one player next year so the future of MI-B softball looks bright.”
BASEBALL
Mountain Iron-Buhl 15,
Littlefork-Big Falls 2
At Littlefork, Rangers junior Asher Zubiched tossed a four-hitter as Mountain Iron-Buhl cruised past Littlefork-Big Falls 15-2 on Monday.
Zubich finished the game with one walk and five strikeouts in the complete game effort.
At the plate, Rylen Niska finished with four hits, Zubich finished with three hits including two doubles, Brant Tiedeman and Damian Tapio had three hits and Braden Tiedeman finished with two hits.
Mountain Iron-Buhl 5,
International Falls 2
At International Falls, the Mountain Iron-Buhl baseball team finished 2-0 on the day, getting six and 2/3 innings of scoreless ball from Damian Tapio to get a 5-2 win over the Broncos.
Tapio ended the day with seven strikeouts. TJ Duchamp earned the save for the Rangers.
Rylen Niska finished with three hits, Zubich had two with a double. Braden and Brant Tiedeman each finished with a pair of hits with Braden etching a double.
Mountain Iron-Buhl will be back in action today when they host Carlton beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Chisholm 11, 3
Northeast Range 2, 2
At Soudan, the Northeast Range baseball team dropped both games of a doubleheader on Monday, falling to Chisholm 11-2 and then 3-2.
In the opener the Bluestreaks hung seven on the Nighthawks to get things started and added four more in the fifth to put things out of reach.
Dominic Pascuzzi got the win, giving up one earned run on four hits and one walk over five innings. He struck out five.
Northeast Range’s Landyn Houghton took the loss, surrendering six earned runs on two hits and three walks over 2/3 of an inning. He struck out one. Wyatt Gorsma pitched in relief for the Nighthawks, giving up four earned runs on six hits and one walk over four and 1/3 innings of work. He fanned six.
Jude Sundquist led the way at the plate for Chisholm, going 3-4 and finishing just shy of the cycle with a single, a double and a two-run homer. He finished with four RBIs. Sean Fleming added a double, an RBI and a run.
Houghton led Northeast Range with an RBI double.
In the second game, the two teams found themselves tied 2-2 heading into the fifth inning. The Bluestreaks etched the walkoff run in the bottom of the fifth to close out the doubleheader.
Sundquist got the win on the mound, going one and 1/3 innings of relief ball, surrendering no earned runs on just a walk. He struck out three. Fleming got the start for the ‘Streaks, giving up two earned runs on five hits and two walks over three and 2/3. He struck out five.
Elliot Levens took the loss for the Nighthawks, giving up three earned runs on three hits and three walks over four-plus innings. He struck out two.
The Nighthawks scored one run in the second with Zander Liselegard making his way home on a wild pitch. In the fourth, Jacob Mackai drove in Houghton for the second run.
Noah Sundquist drove in Dillon Splinter for Chisholm’s first run in the third. Ben Wegener drove in Jude Sundquist in the fourth to tie things at two.
The game ended with Levens hitting a batter with the bases loaded in the fifth, bringing in the final Chisholm run.
Northeast Range head coach Aaron Donais said the second game was a much stronger effort from his team compared to the first and there were some positives to take away.
“It was a much cleaner game pitching and defensively for us in game two,” Donais said. “It was nice to see us bounce back from a rough start in game one, even if we didn’t pick up the win. It’s always tough to lose the close ones but we’ll look to bounce back.”
Northeast Range takes on Ely tonight in Ely at 7 p.m.
