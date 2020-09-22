EVELETH —In a new layer to the storied Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert tennis rivalry, new Blue Devils head coach Kortney Rosati got a chance to take on her former high school coach in the Golden Bears’ Dean Edstrom.
When all was said and done, Virginia’s depth down the order allowed the Blue Devils and Rosati to pick up a 5-2 win against their local rivals.
An Eveleth-Gilbert alum, Rosati said coming back to coach at her old stomping grounds was a bit different at first.
“It was weird at first,” Rosati said. “People were making jokes like they always do between Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert but I haven’t been back here since high school so it was fun to be back and coach against Dean after playing for him back then.”
Edstrom said his former player coached an excellent match and has full confidence in her to lead the Blue Devils.
“She played for me and it kind of hits home on how old I’m getting,” Edstrom joked. “She’s a great person and she’ll do a great job as a coach over there. Hopefully she doesn’t give out all of our Eveleth secrets.”
In the match itself, the Blue Devils dominated the lower-ranked contests and took the first four matches on court in straight sets.
In singles, Virginia’s Anna Fink cruised past E-G’s Alex Flannigan, 6-0, 6-0 while teammate Ella Lamppa won just as quickly at the No. 4 spot, downing the Golden Bears’ Elyssa Ziegler, 6-1, 6-0.
In doubles, Virginia’s No. 2 duo of Jayda Westerbur and Abby Keyport toughed it out 6-4 in the first set against the Bears’ Mylee Young and Hanna Beldo, but cruised in the second 6-1 to take the match in two sets. At third doubles, the Blue Devils clinched the match with Ellie Manninen and Abby Kramer defeating E-G’s Alyssa Grahek and Ayla Troutwine, 6-2, 7-6(2).
The Golden Bears managed to find success higher in the order, picking up wins at No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles.
Julia Lindseth got the Golden Bears on the right track at second singles, winning the first set against Virginia’s Ava Fink, 6-3. Fink battled back to take the second set, 6-1, but Lindseth fended off Fink in the final set, 6-4, to give the Bears their first point of the match.
On Lindseth’s play, Edstrom said she had a strong match and is coming into her own lately.
“I thought Julia had a very nice day for us. She’s getting better and better for us. We knew going in there would be a handful of really close matches and Julia’s was one of them and she worked hard for that win.”
In No. 1 singles, Virginia’s Mary Skorich played strong from the first serve against Eveleth-Gilbert standout Lydia Delich. The two battled through a long first set that ultimately went to Skorich, 6-4. In the second set, Skorich held on to the momentum she gained in the first set and cruised past Delich 6-1, to secure the fifth point for the Blue Devils. Both Edstrom and Rosati noted Skorich’s impressive performance against the three-time state qualifier.
“Hats off to Mary Skorich,” Edstrom said. “She had a heck of a night. That match surprised me a little bit. Lydia, I don’t have any concerns about her. She’ll bounce back for us like the top player she is.”
“She played a great match today,” Rosati said of Skorich. “She stayed in it and had a good attitude going in. We always talk about her confidence on the court and how it continues to improve and I think she was confident in herself tonight and showed she can still do even more.”
Eveleth-Gilbert had more success at No. 1 doubles as the duo of Anna Beaudette and Katelyn Torrel dispatched Virginia’s Anneka Lundgren and Jacie Smith. Beaudette and Torrel took set one 6-2 and held in the second set 6-4 to end the match and give the Bears their second point.
With their two losses coming near the top of the order, Rosati is confident that her team will use Tuesday’s contest as fuel for Friday.
“The interesting part is that we’re seeing them again so quick. We can work on some things at practice but they’ve seen us and we’ve seen them now and I expect there to be more close matches again on Thursday and our girls that lost will be fighting even harder.
For Edstrom, the close matches, win or lose, show just how much the young Golden Bear squad has improved this year.
“I think we can battle and our kids are starting to believe they can play with strong teams like Virginia, “Edstrom said. “Mentally, that’s been difficult for us to get over. Maybe our youth and this strange season has something to do with our girls feeling a little less pressure.”
Looking ahead to Thursday, Rosati says she might move some players around in the lineup to get them some experience against a different player.
“We’re focusing on what we saw today from Eveleth but I do want to give our girls a chance to play someone new and see what they can do. It’ll be a fun rematch for sure.”
Thursday’s rematch, this time in Virginia, will start at 3:30 p.m.
Virginia 5, Eveleth-Gilbert 2
Singles: No. 1 Mary Skorich, V, def. Lydia Delich, EG, 6-4, 6-1; No. 2 Julia Lindseth, EG, def. Ava Fink, V, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4; No. 3 Anna Fink, V, def. Alex Flannigan, EG, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 Ella Lamppa, V, def. Elyssa Ziegler, EG, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 Anna Beaudette/Katelyn Torrel, EG, def. Anneka Lundgren/Jacie Smith, V, 6-2, 6-4; No. 2 Jayda Westerbur/Abby Keyport, V, def. Mylee Young/Hanna Beldo, EG, 6-4, 6-1; No. 4 Ellie Manninen/Abby Kramer, V, def. Alyssa Grahek/Ayla Troutwine, EG, 6-2, 7-6(2).
