WALKER — The Virginia Area wrestling team travel to Walker Thursday for matches against the Wolves and Park Rapids and came away with a pair of victories.
The Blue Devils opened with a 51-21 victory over a “scrappy’’ Walker team and followed that up by rolling past the Panthers, 71-6.
“I really didn't know what to expect after a three-hour, bumpy bus ride, but
we wrestled well in both matches,’’ head coach Dennis Benz said.
Against Walker, the Blue Devils were laid back at the beginning of the match but picked up momentum after losing the first two weight classes.
“I had to make an adjustment in the middle and matched up a couple of kids with other wrestlers than I had originally planned and it paid off,’’ Benz said. “It is nice to be able to do that this year compared to years past.’’
“We then wrestled Park Rapids, who has some very talented and strong
Wrestlers.’’
Virginia got several forfeit wins in the upper half of the weight classes and also got some great wrestling from their wrestlers, which led to the 71-6 victory. The Devils lost only two matches by decision the entire match.
“The kids wrestled really well.’’
Against Walker, Virginia scored decision or pinfall wins from Gavin Benz at 138; Damian Tapio at 152; Gavin Flannigan at 170; Zed Bennett at 195, Ruben Mamenga at 220 and Corey Beier in the heavyweight spot.
Against Park Rapids, the Blue Devils picked up decision or pinfall wins from Jackson Kendall at 113, Asher Hedblom at 120; Nolan Campbell at 126; Gavin Benz at 138; and Corey Beier at 220.
Virginia Area 51, Walker 21
106: Dylan Johnson, W, def. Dutch Hedblom, V, 12-10.
113: Dawson McGee, W, def. Jackson Kendall, V, 4-3
120: Asher Hedblom, V, won by forfeit.
126: Nolan Campbell, V, won by forfeit.
132: Callen Whitney, W, def. Connor Morcom, 4-2.
138: Gavin Benz, V, pinned Reece Mowell at :37.
145: Erik Sundquist, V, won by forfeit.
152: Damian Tapio, V, pinned Payden Yeats at :46.
160: Steven Hausken, W, pinned Jacob Burress, V, at 2:49.
170: Gavin Flannigan, V, pinned Riley Johnson at 1:02.
182: Fischer Smith, W, pinned Miigwen Tuchel at 5:48.
195: Zade Bennett, V, def. Nathan Keiser, 7-6.
220: Ruben Mamenga, V, pinned Dane Patten at 2:52.
Hwt: Corey Beier, V, pinned Connor Andress at 3:40.
Virginia 71, Park Rapids 6
106: Robby Sherk, PR, def. Gavin Nelson, V, 10-8
113: Jackson Kendall, V, pinned Wrigley Clark at 4:45.
120: Asher Hedblom, V, def. Eli Burton by major decision, 18-3.
126: Nolan Campbell, V, pinned Matt Dahring at :35.
132: Connor Morcom, V, won by forfeit.
138: Gavin Benz, V, def. Henry Thorson, 10-4
145: Lucas Kritzeck, Pr, def. Erik Sundquist, 5-0.
152: Damian Tapio, V, won by forfeit.
160: Jacob Burress, V, won by forfeit.
170: Gavin Flannigan, V, won by forfeit.
182: Miigwen Tuchel, V, won by forfeit.
195: Zade Bennett, V, won by forfeit.
220: Corey Beier, V, pinned Tristin Hill at 4:42.
Hwt: Ruben Mamenga, V, won by forfeit.
