Blue Devils freeze Broncos, 7-1

Virginia/MI-B 7,

International Falls 1

At International Falls, Logan Bialke netted a hat trick and one assist Monday night at Bronco Arena as the Blue Devils rolled to a 7-1 victory over the Broncos.

Brennan Peterson also lit up the scoreboard with two goals and a pair of assists.

Peterson opened the scoring at 15:59 of the first and made it two in a row in the second by finding the back of the net on the power play at 5:51.

The Devils scored five goals in the second to take a 6-1 lead. Bialke added two of the goals, while Ben Ervin and Matt Callister also got on the board.

Bialke closed out the scoring with the lone third period tally at 16:31.

Ian Kangas stopped 24 shots to get the win in goal.’

VMI-B (9-7-1) plays at Hibbing/Chisholm Thursday at 7 p.m.

V/MI-B 1 5 1 — 7

Int. Falls 0 1 0 — 1

First period: 1, VMIB, Brennan Peterson (Ryan Scherf, Isaac Flatley), 15:59.

Second period: 2, VMIB, Peterson (Scherf, Tom Nemanich), PP, 5:51; 3, VMIB, Logan Bialke (Ben Ervin), 8:49; 4, IF, Myles Mason (Cooper Lavigne, Brady Wicklund) PP, 10:32; 5, VMIB, Ervin (Bialke), 12:47; 6, VMIB, Matt Callister (Scherf), 14:01; 7, VMIB, Bialke (Jace Westerbur), 16:12.

Third period: 8, VMIB, Bialke (Peterson), 16:31.

Saves: Ian Kangas, VMIB, 10-10-4—24; Mitchell Nemec, IF, 11-12-x—23; Max Marcotte, IF, x-x-13—13.

Penalties: VMIB, 3-for-6 minutes: IF, 3-for-6 minutes.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments