PINE CITY — Virginia went up against a solid Pine City team Thursday and came up short, 5-2.
After losing only one senior, the Dragons have a strong lineup all around, said Virginia head coach Kortney Rosati.
“They definitely have more experience together as a team. It was a tough battle for sure.’’
Pine City won three of four singles matches, as well as two of three doubles matches en route to the victory.
In singles, the Blue Devils’ Ella Lamppa notched a win at No. 4, 6-6 (7-5), 6-2 over Claire Emmons.
The Virginia tandem of Abby Kramer and Ellie Manninen also netted a three-set win over Rhaya Merrick and Malia Mikyska, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Also in singles, Lydia Adams knocked off Mary Skorich at No. 1; Ella Sell defeated Ava Fink at No. 2 and Addison Sell downed Anna Fink at No. 3, all in straight sets.
In the doubles competition, Katie Miller and Maddie Berglund defeated Anneka Lundgren and Jacie Smith, 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1, while; Allison Unverzagt and Sophie Lahti dropped Jayda Westerbur and Abby Keyport, 6-3, 6-2, at No. 2.
“It was a tough one, but the girls kept their heads held high,’’ Rosati commented. She added the Devils have a full week of practice ahead with lots of time to improve on things.
Virginia (1-1) plays at Pequot Lakes Thursday.
Pine City 5, Virginia 2
Singles: No. 1, Lydia Adams, PC, def. Mary Skorich, 6-2, 6-0; No. 2, Ella Sell, PC, def. Ava Fink, 6-0, 6-2; 0-6: No. 3, Addison Sell, PC, def. Anna Fink, 6-0, 6-1; No. 4, Ella Lamppa, V, def. Claire Emmons, 6-6 (7-5), 6-2;
Doubles: No. 1, Katie Miller/Maddie Berglund, PC, def. Anneka Lundgren/Jacie Smith, 6-2, 6-3; No. 2, Allison Unverzagt/Sophie Lahti, PC, def. Jayda Westerbur/Abby Keyport, 6-3, 6-2; No. 3, Abby Kramer/Ellie Manninen, V, def. Rhaya Merrick/Malia Mikyska, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.