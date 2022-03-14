HERMANTOWN — The Virginia boys’ basketball team was hoping for one more upset in their Section 7AA tournament run.
Downing No. 6 Aitkin on Thursday, the No. 11 Blue Devils had a tough task in front of them Saturday night in Hermantown, squaring up with a very physical No. 3 Moose Lake/Willow River team.
In the end, the physicality was too much for the Devils, as the Rebels’ big man in the middle Alex Watrin poured in 37 points to lead his team past Virginia, 80-42.
Hoping to contain the Rebels with a zone defense, Virginia head coach Derek Aho said his team had to switch to a man-to-man style after getting burned a few too many times.
“He took us out of everything we could try so hats off to him,” Aho said after the game. “He really dominated that inside lane. We tried changing some things up but for us to have to go man, we just physically couldn’t match up with them but we had no other choice. They just kept picking us apart down low.”
The Blue Devils kept things close for the first half of the opening frame. Sam Dewey got things started with a three for the Rebels but Noah Mitchell responded with a turnaround shot for Virginia, 3-2.
Watrin got his first points of the night on a bucket on the putback but Ryan Herberg responded for Virginia, pulling up and nailing a shot in the lane. Herberg added two more to his stat line, making a pair of singletons after being fouled by Dewey to put the Devils ahead 6-5.
Chance Lunde was next to score for ML/WR, driving through the line for two before Virginia’s Jalen Miskowitz nailed a jumper from the elbow to retake the lead.
That was the last time the Blue Devils led all contest with a bucket on the drive from Dwane Broughton and a three from Lunde putting the Rebels in front 12-8. Watrin added another bucket in the paint, forcing a timeout from Aho with 9:11 to play in the half.
Max Williams got a bucket for Virginia after the break, but Watrin came alive, scoring back-to-back buckets down low before Phillip Sheetz came in and nailed a three to put the Rebels up 21-11.
Two free throws from Mitchell stopped the bleeding, but Watrin added another pair of buckets to put his squad up, 25-13. Following another Virginia timeout, sophomore Casey Aune nailed his first three of the night to get the deficit within 10, but Watrin would not be denied, scoring three more times before the half ended.
The Rebels ended the half with Broughton picking up a steal and converting on the layup on the other end, 34-16. Watrin led for ML/WR with 18 points at the break. Mitchell and Herberg had four each for Virginia.
While the scoresheet was dominated by Watrin, Aho said another struggle for the Blue Devils was the Rebels’ depth, as they subbed in multiple players at a time over the course of the contest to wear out Virginia.
“They have so many on their bench. They were doing line changes. For a lot of our guys making their first playoff run, to have to play at a high level like that for so long is a tough task. Hopefully these young guys that come back next year will remember this. Know how this game feels and how we can get better in the future. Tonight, it was just a little too much for us.”
Herberg came out with a quick bucket on the drive to start the second half for Virginia, but Watrin showed no signs of slowing down, nailing two free throws and a putback to erase Herberg’s early work. Herberg answered with a pull-up jumper, but Watrin knocked down a pair of free throws before Dewey hit a three for the Rebels, 43-20.
Virginia’s scoring was sparse in the second half, but they did get three-pointers from Zane Lokken and Joey Aho, as well as two from Aune. Aune finished the night with 11 points, leading the Blue Devils. Herberg had nine.
Held scoreless in the first half, senior Gavin Dahl put in four points in the second. He, along with Alex Engrav and Sam Carlson played their final high school games in the loss. On his seniors, Aho said he couldn’t have asked for a better group.
“Whether it’s my last game as a head coach, I told the three of them in the locker room that I get to end with three really special kids as my last seniors if it is my last game. You can’t ask for better kids both on and off the court. Especially Gavin Dahl. What a kid and what an athlete. He just takes care of business on the court. I’m really going to miss the three of them.”
Watrin continued to dominate down low for the Rebels. When he checked out of the game for the last time, he had 37 points to his name and well over a dozen rebounds.
The last game ever for the Virginia Blue Devils basketball team, Aho said he hopes the community feels a sense of pride for what his team accomplished in recent years.
“We tried to go on as long as we could but we knew the ending was coming. I hope everyone was proud of what we tried to do these last four years. I know Rich Odell built the program up and I tried as hard as I could to keep the tradition alive all the way until the end. Hopefully people see that we at least fought hard.”
On the future of Rock Ridge basketball, Aho says, without a doubt, there will be great success for the Wolverines.
“There’s some great things to come. To have these young players from Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert come together from both sides, you know it’s going to be bright. There’s lots of basketball to be played and these kids will get great, brand new facilities to play in.
“For me, it’s definitely sad, whether it’s my last game or not. Hopeful everyone is proud of us and the fact that we fought all the way to the end.”
VHS 16 26 — 42
MLWR 34 46 — 80
Virginia: Zane Lokken 3, Gavin Dahl 4, Jalen Miskowitz 5, Casey Aune 11, Noah Mitchell 4, Ryan Herberg 9, Joey Aho 3, Aaron Spry 1, Max Williams 2; Three pointers: Lokken 1, Aune 3; Free throws: 11-16; Total fouls: 22; Fouled out: none.
Moose Lake/Willow River: Logan Orvedahl 2, Phil Sheetz 3, Dwane Broughton 10, Sam Dewey 11, Nolan Nelson 3, Jimmy Walker 1, Chance Lunde 7, Luke Dewey 2, Alex Watrin 37, Adam Neumann 4; Three pointers: Sheetz 1, Broughton 1, S. Dewey 2, Lunde 1; Free throws: 13-26; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.