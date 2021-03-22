FOLEY, Minn. — Virginia Area advanced six wrestlers to the Individual State Preliminaries (Section 7AA-8AA) in Foley, but they couldn’t get any through to the State Meet later this week.
While no Blue Devils finished in the top two to get to the State Meet starting Thursday, they did capture a fourth place and three sixth places.
At 126 pounds, Nolan Campbell (12-3) captured fourth place after competing in four matches. Campbell took his quarterfinal match over Tyson Ullyott of Detroit Lakes by no contest. In his semifinal match, Campbell was pinned at 3:08 by Owen Carlson of Pequot Lakes-PRB. Campbell went on to win by a 15-5 major decision in the consolation semifinal over Gareth Covington. Campbell dropped his last match by fall at 2:42 to Blaze Nelson of Alexandria Area.
At 120 pounds, Asher Hedblom (20-5) garnered sixth place after a win, a loss and an injury default. Hedblom took on Nick Svir of Thief River Falls and pinned him quickly at 48 seconds. In the semifinals, Hedblom was pinned at 3:48 by Austin Malikowski of Foley. In the consolation semifinal, Hedblom lost to Trevor Thielen of Mora by injury default.
At 138 pounds, Gavin Benz (22-5) took sixth place after a win and two losses Saturday. Benz opened with a 13-0 major decision loss to Cade Jackson of Detroit Lakes. Benz pitched a shutout in consolation round one with a 10-0 major decision over Korey Kinyon of Pequot Lakes-PRB. He closed out his day with a nearly six-minute battle against Zak McPhee of Proctor-Hermantown. McPhee pulled out the match with just two seconds to go and got the fall at 5:58.
At 145 pounds, Damion Tapio (24-4) earned a sixth-place finish after wrestling three matches. Tapio started out with a 5-2 loss to Brady Kasprick of Thief River Falls. He then grabbed a 3-1 decision over Kelly Johnson of Alexandria Area to advance to the consolation semifinal, where he lost a 5-4 decision to David Platt of Hibbing.
At 113 pounds, Virginia Area’s Jackson Kendall (20-6) lost both of his matches Saturday in the quarterfinals and in consolation round 1. Kendall opened against Easton Miller of Pequot Lakes-PRB and was pinned at 3:11. He went on to wrestline Noah Jacobson of Thief River Falls in consolation round 1 and was pinned after a long match at 5:55.
At 160 pounds, Miigwen Tuchel (15-8) also lost his match in the quarterfinals and in consolation round one. Tuchel started out against Cody Wienen of Thief River Falls and got pinned at 1:19. In his next match, Tuchel was pinned at 3:18 by Bryson Larrabee of Hibbing.
