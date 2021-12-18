VIRGINIA — The Virginia boys’ basketball team has been working on trying to get off to a quick start.
That didn’t happen on Friday night but they made up for it in the second half on their way to a 102-73 win over International Falls.
“We started slow again,” head coach Derek Aho said. “We can’t keep doing that. It's going to cost us if we keep coming out with no energy.”
The teams started the game by trading buckets until the Broncos got seven straight points from senior Jett Tomczak to give them a 21-15 lead.
“He is quite a player, but we really have to play better defense against a player like him,” Aho said.
The Blue Devils stayed close and took the lead when Zane Lokken made back to back buckets to give Virginia a 30-28 advantage.
Tomczak continued to pour it on while Jalen Miskowitz scored three straight buckets at the end of the half to give the Blue Devils a 40-34 lead. Tomczak ended the half with 21 points to lead the Broncos while Noah Mitchell led Virginia with 12.
The second half was all Blue Devils. Casey Aune hit two quick 3-pointers and Ryan Herberg and Maz Williams layed one in to give Virginia a 55-41 lead and forced the Broncos to take a time out.
Following the time out, Sam Carlson made his first three-pointer of the game and a Miskowitz lay-in made it a 60-43 contest. But the Blue Devils were not done.
Aune hit two more threes and a Lokken lay up made it a 79-59 Virginia lead.
“We really came out firing in that second half,” Aho said. “That is how I want us to come out at the start of every game.”
The Broncos tried to get back into the game but Tomczak was the only player that the Blue Devils couldn’t stop.
Virginia was on their way to one hundred points with Sam Carlson hitting a deep three-pointer to make it a 102-73 contest.
Mitchell ended the game with 18 to lead the Blue Devils while Lokken had 14 and Carlson added 13.
Next up for the Blue Devils is a Tuesday night game when they host Mountain Iron-Buhl.
“That is going to be a battle,” Aho said. “We will have to be ready to play because I know they will be ready.”
Tomczak ended the game with 43 points to lead International Falls. Knute Boerger tossed in 16.
IF 34 39 — 73
VHS 40 62 — 102
International Falls: Charlie Greenlee 6, Knute Boerger 16, Jett Tomczak 43, Hendrix Torgerson 2, Mason Pullar 6; Three pointers: Boerger 1, Tomczak 1; Free throws: 16-28; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: None;
Virginia: Zane Lokken 14, Gavin Dahl 8, Jalen Miskowitz 10, Casey Aune 12, Alex Engrav 7, Sam Carlson 13, Noah Mitchell 18, Ryan Herberg 4, Ethan Hanover 7, Max Williams 11; Three pointers: Aune 4, Carlson 3, Lokken 2, Engrav 1, Hanover 1, Williams 1; Free throws: 4-10; Total fouls: 22; Fouled out: Herberg;
Greenway 66,
Eveleth-Gilbert 62, OT
At Eveleth, the Greenway boys’ basketball team overcame a 32-19 halftime deficit Friday night, sending their contest with Eveleth-Gilbert to overtime tied at 55-55.
In the extra period, the Raiders pulled out the win, downing the Golden Bears 66-62.
Westin Smith and Grant Hansen led the way for Greenway with 24 points each with Smith hitting six threes and Hansen four. Mathias Macknight added 11 points.
Will Bittmann led the way for E-G with 23 points. AJ Roen finished with 14 and Carter Flannigan chipped in with 10.
Greenway will host Deer River on Tuesday while Eveleth-Gilbert hosts Two Harbors on Dec. 30.
GHS 19 36 11 — 66
EG 32 23 7 — 62
Greenway: Westin Smith 24, Grant Hansen 24, Tyler Sweeden 2, Kolin Waterhouse 4, Mathias Macknight 11, Grant Rychart 1; Three pointers: Smith 6, Hansen 4, Macknight 1; Free throws: 9-14; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
Eveleth-Gilbert: Carter Mavec 5, Griffin Krmpotich 4, AJ Roen 14, Carter Flannigan 10, Jaden Lang 4, Will Kemp 2, Will Bittmann 23; Three pointers: Roen 4; Free throws: 8-12; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
Lakeview Christian 61,
Mesabi East 55
At Aurora, the Mesabi East boys’ basketball team had a three-point lead at the break over Lakeview Christian, 30-27, but it wasn’t enough as the Lions pulled out the win in the second half to down the Giants, 61-55.
Brayden Leffel led the way for Mesabi East in the loss, finishing with 21 points. Kaid Kuter added 19 as well as 12 rebounds.
Lakeview Christian’s Matthew Wright poured in 34 points to lead the Lions.
Mesabi East will travel to Moose Lake/Willow River on Monday
LCA 27 34 — 61
ME 30 25 — 55
Lakeview Christian: Matthew Wright 34, Kallen Lundberg 2, Anders Eastby 5, Josh Johnson 2; Three pointers: Wright 1, Easty 2; Free throws: 16-30; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East: Brayden Leffel 21, Jordan Latola 8, Kaid Kuter 19, Sulvoris Wallace 1, Hayden Sampson 4, Nate Larson 2; Three pointers: Leffel 3, Latola 1, Kuter 2; Free throws: 9-13; Total fouls: 21; Fouled out: Latola.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.