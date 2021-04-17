AURORA — Friday night’s baseball game between Virginia and Chisholm was basically a tale of two halves.
The Bluestreaks got out to a 5-2 lead after 3 ½ innings before the Blue Devils scored the last eight runs of the game to come out on top, 10-5.
Chisholm head coach Tim Provinzino was happy to see his squad get out to a 3-0 lead in the first in the team’s first outside experience of the season.
“We just kind of couldn’t extend that lead.’’
Chisholm maintained that 3-run lead behind the pitching of Jude Sundquist before Virginia got things going their way to tie the game at 5-5 after four complete innings.
The bottom of the sixth proved to be decisive inning, though, as Virginia batted 11 players and scored five times -- including a suicide squeeze that plated three Blue Devils -- to earn the final 10-5 margin.
“Their best pitcher (Jude Sundquist) kind of ran out of pitches and so we took advantage of that and manufactured some runs. It was kind of nice the kids didn’t roll over’’ after getting behind early.
Virginia slowly worked its way back into the game.
“It seems like we’ve done a pretty good job of that’’ these first few games, Skadsem said of getting a run here or two runs there. “Scoring in each inning gives you a chance anyway.’’
The suicide squeeze “was kind of a nice spark and kind of got us a big lead the kids felt good about.’’
On the key play, “the kids executed very well’’ as Tom Nemanich bunted with runners on second and third. Landin McCarty was already on his way home and Virginia was able to add two more runs (including Nemanich scoring from first) due to a Chisholm error on the throw to first base. With the score now 8-5, the Blue Devils scored their final two runs after a single by Dylan Hedley and three straight walks by the Bluestreaks.
Nemanich also came in to pitch the final two innings and held Chisholm completely silent by striking out all six of the batters he faced.
“The kids really fired up behind him and he really did a nice job,’’ Skadsem said. “I was really confident that he could come in and really do some stuff. He threw strikes and he kept them off balance.’’
----
Chisholm started the game fast as Virginia starter Nick Peters struggled on the mound. With two outs in the first, Jude Sundquist reached on an error before Peters walked three straight batters for a 1-0 Chisholm lead. Blake Warner followed that up with a fly to left center that was dropped, scoring two more Bluestreaks for a 3-0 lead.
However, McCarty reached on a grounder that pulled the first baseman off the bag. He later stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch before Nemanich’s RBI groundout brought him home to make it 3-1.
Chisholm loaded up the bases again in the top of the second before Peters walked in one more run to make it 4-1 heading to the bottom of the frame. The second inning also saw Peters chased from the game in favor of Hedley.
Virginia proceeded to make it 4-2 after John Kendall doubled to deep left center field and Andrew Bird’s RBI groundout brought him home.
The back and forth continued in the top of the fourth when Chisholm scored its final run on a passed ball, which scored Sundquist for a 5-2 lead.
However, Virginia came back after a ground chopper by Logan Nordby to left field scored one and Peters’ double down the third base line scored two more for a 5-5 tie.
Seeing his team score the last eight runs, Skadsem was happy to see basically everyone get involved at the plate and the relief pitching come through strongly. Relief pitcher Hedley “did a nice job too. He certainly kind of got us going and shut them down a little bit better’’ after coming in midway through the second inning.
Despite the loss, Provinzino was happy with his team’s effort so early in the season. “I’m OK with it.’’
He liked what he saw in the hitting department because his guys “were pretty selective and we were waiting. We took a lot of pitches’’ to get some walks and some runs off of Virginia. “They really worked hard at the plate seeing some pitches. That was our goal to see pitches today.’’
With only three players returning from his varsity team, Provinzino said it will take some time to slowly build the young team for the section playoffs.
Chisholm plays at Littlefork-Big Falls Tuesday, while Virginia hosts Deer River, also on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.