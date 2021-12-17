VIRGINIA — The Virginia girls’ basketball team got hot early and never looked back on their way to an easy 81-41 win over International Falls.
The Blue Devils hit 14 3-pointers in the contest as the long range game carried them to victory.
“This is what we have been looking for,” head coach Spencer Aune said. “They brought energy to the court and shared the ball out there.”
The Blue Devils raced out to an early 16-4 lead when senior Anna Fink hit a pair of three pointers and Rian Aune hit one of her own. Virginia continued to put on the defensive pressure which forced the Broncos into a handful of turnovers.
Maddie Lowe picked up three quick points to get International Falls within 14 points but the Blue Devils lead was put back up to 16 points when Janie Potts picked up a rebound and put it back in to make it a 32-16 contest.
“We were doing good things on both ends of the court,” Aune said. “That was all the stuff we have been working on.”
The teams traded buckets throughout the rest of the first half and Virginia closed out the frame with Erin Haerer picking up two quick makes, including one at the buzzer to make it a 46-21 lead.
Aune ended the half with 14 points, while Fink tossed in 10.
The second half was a lot like the first half. The Blue Devils played some solid defense and scored some easy points. Sophomore Emma Lamppa scored five quick points to make it a 57-23 Blue Devils lead, forcing Broncos head coach Jay Boyle into taking a time out.
Virginia continued to pour it on following the break. Kelsey Squires hit two deep three-pointers and Lexi Lamppa added a jumper of her own to make it a 62-27 game.
The last attempt by the Broncos to get back in the game came when Gracie Swenson, Lowe, and Olivia Thostenson each scored a bucket to make it a 65-31 game.
But the Blue Devils were not going to let them get any closer. Paige Maki hit a jumper and Aune made her last bucket of the game, which put the contest in running time.
“This was fun to watch tonight. All 12 players brought it tonight,” Aune said. “Our student section was loud and that helped our energy out there.”
Aune led the Blue Devils with 18 while Fink ended the night with 12. Virginia will now travel on Monday to play Proctor.
“We will have to play them tough,” Aune said. “They are a very good team and it’s always tough to play them on the road.”
IF 21 20 — 41
VHS 46 35 — 81
International Falls: Lola Valenzuela 3, Summer Hesseldahl 2, Gracie Swenson 6, Izzy Valenzuela 3, Maddie Lowe 11, Graci Bissonnette 2, Olivia Thostenson 12, Emma Hartlzer 2; Three pointers: None; Free throws: 10-19; Total fouls: 4; Fouled out: None;
Virginia: Anna Fink 12, Rian Aune 18, Chance Colbert 2, Maija Lamppa 8, Emma Lamppa 11, Lexi Lamppa 4, Paige Maki 2, Kelsey Squires 9, Erin Haerer 6, Aleksia Tollefson 6, Janie Potts 3; Three pointers: Aune 4, Emma Lamppa 3, Squires 3, Fink 2, Maija Lamppa 2; Free throws: 1-2; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: None;
Chisholm 85,
Eveleth-Gilbert 27
At Eveleth, the Chisholm girls’ basketball team saw five players score in double figures Thursday night as they ran away with an 85-27 win over Eveleth-Gilbert.
Jordan Temple led all scorers in the contest with 19 points for the Bluestreaks. Tresa Baumgard finished with 16. Katie Pearson added 15, Olivia Hutchings put down 14 and Lola Huhta chipped in with 12.
Eveleth-Gilbert was paced by Morgan Marks with 13 points.
Chisholm will travel to Ely on Monday while Eveleth-Gilbert is off until Dec. 30 when they host Two Harbors.
CHS 43 42 — 85
EG 16 11 — 27
Chisholm: Katie Pearson 15, Lola Huhta 12, Destiny Schmitz 2, Hannah Kne 7, Jordan Temple 19, Olivia Hutchings 14, Tresa Baumgard 16; Three pointers: Pearson 1, Kne 1, Temple 2; Free throws: 7-8; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
Eveleth-Gilbert: Lauren Lautigar 7, Alex Flannigan 2, Moran Marks 13, Joey Westby 4, Hanna Beldo 1; Three pointers: Lautigar 1, Marks 2; Free throws: 8-14; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: none.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
North Woods 87,
M-L/W-R 73
At Cook, the North Woods boys’ basketball team picked up a strong win Thursday night, downing Moose Lake/Willow River 87-73 on their home court.
The Grizzlies raced out to a 50-34 halftime lead before keeping the Rebels at bay in the second half.
Jared Chiabotti led all scorers in the contest with a monstrous 38 points including six made threes. Sean Morrison added 14 for the Grizzlies and Brenden Chiabotti chipped in with 10.
Logan Orvedahl and Phillip Sheetz both put down strong performances for Moose Lake/Willow River with 24 points each.
North Woods is off until Dec. 29-30 when they travel to St. Cloud for a holiday tournament.
MLWR 34 39 — 73
NW 50 37 — 87
Moose Lake/Willow River: Logan Orvedahl 24, Phillip Sheetz 24, Duane Broughton 1, Sam Dewey 4, Luke Dewey 5, Alex Watrin 6, Adam Newman 9; Three pointers: Orvedahl 4, Sheetz 4, Newman 1; Free throws: 10-20; Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: none.
North Woods: Brenden Chiabotti 10, Jared Chiabotti 38, TJ Chiabotti 5, Davis Kleppe 8, Jonah Burnett 9, Alex Hartway 3, Sean Morrison 14; Three pointers: B. Chiabotti 2, J. Chiabotti 6, Kleppe 2; Free throws: 21-34; Total fouls: 24; Fouled out: T. Chiabotti.
