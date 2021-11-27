Blue Devils bring depth into 2021-22 season

VIRGINIA — The Virginia girls’ basketball team only lost two seniors to graduation coming into this season, but filling in those shoes is not as simple as it sounds for the Blue Devils.
Graduating Lexiss Trygg and Sophie Christofferson, Virginia not only lost a large chunk of their offensive output, they also lost nearly all of their length and height on the boards.
With Trygg a fixture for the Blue Devils for many years, replacing just two players may seem like a tall task, according to head coach Spencer Aune.
“Those are two of our tallest girls,” Aune said. “We’ve definitely lost some height coming into this year with both of those girls. And with Lexiss, it’s a lot of scoring and a lot of rebounding that she brought to the table over the last 4-5 years. But we do have plenty of seniors coming back.”
Five seniors, in fact, as Virginia looks to have a deep roster ready to make an impact. Seniors Rian Aune, Erin Haerer, Anna Fink, Kelsey Squires and Janie Potts all have significant playing time on the varsity court which makes Aune all the more confident in them.
“Rian’s been a starter for several years and we’ll have eyes on her when it comes to leadership for these girls. Erin is coming back from an injury that took her out of a lot of last season. She’s a great emotional leader for us so we’re excited to have her back out there. She brings a lot of energy and really gets to the rebounds as well.
“Anna Fink is someone we’ve relied on the last couple years as a strong shooter and we expect even more of that from her this year. Kelsey is a really good outside shooter and we’re looking to see her take the right shots but also put the ball on the floor a little more. And Janie is going to step in and hopefully get a lot of rebounds for us down low that we’re losing from Lexiss. Janie can definitely do that for us down low.
“They all have playing experience together and have been together since elementary school. I think we’ll have no shortage of leadership this year and I know these girls are excited about that.
Virginia’s juniors and seniors are also experienced as well with juniors Paige Maki, Aleksia Tollefson, Macy Westby and Abby Carmody expected to contribute. Sophomore Emma Lamppa is also returning after a strong freshman season while freshman Chance Colbert and eighth graders Lexi and Maija Lamppa will also see minutes.
“It’s really a deep team,” Aune said. “A good mix of young players and seniors and I think these girls really know how important it is to be ready when your name gets called.”
The last season was shortened due to COVID, while some untimely injuries forced Virginia to shift their lineup. Coming back healthy this season, the Devils are aiming to feel comfortable with almost any combination of girls on the court.
“We mix in our lineups constantly at practice and all the girls are used to playing with somebody else. We had a scrimmage last weekend with some local teams and we played 13 girls all together and I thought everyone did well within their roles and that was after just one week.
“It’ll be tough to get 13 girls into a game but having that depth and gaining more experience will allow them to be ready to step up when we need them.”
Aune says Section 7AA is once again very deep and expects Pequot Lakes, Crosby-Ironton, Esko, Mesabi East and Duluth Marshall to be some of the teams they will compete with when the playoffs roll around.
“It’s a very deep section and we hope to be in the mix. I think with hard work we can be there.”
This year will be the last year for Virginia girls basketball before they combine with Rock Ridge. Aune says that fact was mentioned on the first day of practice but hasn’t been talked about much since then.
“We’re very focused on this season and doing all we can do to make the best of what we have right now. Everybody knows it’s the last season. It’s in the back of their minds. But I don’t think it’s really going to be something they think about until the end of the season. Right now, I think they’re just excited to play this season together.”
Overall the mood is high for the Devils at practice.
“You can tell the girls are excited to get going and happy to be in that gym together. Last year it just didn’t feel the same with the short season and playing and practicing in masks. This year is just different and the ability to come in and play and feel normal has just been huge physically and mentally for us.”
Virginia opens the season at home on Tuesday against Greenway. They’ll then play host to Esko on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.