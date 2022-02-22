EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia girls’ basketball teams met for one final time Monday night at the Eveleth-Gilbert High School gymnasium.
With the Golden Bears and the Blue Devils poised to become the Wolverines next season, it was Virginia that came out on top this time, winning convincingly 77-32.
When it came to defense, the Blue Devils looked second to none, starting the contest off with a defensive possession that lasted for about a minute and a half before they stole the ball away from the Bears.
On the other end, Virginia’s Kelsey Squires knocked down her first of four threes on the night, and the first of 14 threes for the Devils as Virginia got things started on the right foot.
Emma Lamppa grabbed a steal on the next possession and put in a layup for the Devils before Anna Fink sank a pair of free throws the next trip down to make it 7-0 Virginia early.
Anna Westby got her night started for the Bears going 1-2 at the free throw line before Allie Bittmann went 1-2 herself to make it 7-2.
Squires was confident in her shot, however, and knocked down back-to-back threes to put Virginia up 13-2. Eveleth-Gilbert responded with a mid-range shot from Hanna Beldo and a bucket on the run from Morgan Marks to make it 13-6.
The Devils’ defense remained a constant annoyance to the bears, with Emma Lamppa picking up a pair of steals and two buckets. Virginia continued to extend the lead with Squires knocking down a layup and Lamppa adding another two-pointer of her own to make it 21-6.
Joey Westby grabbed the next bucket for the Bears, but Virginia’s long-range game was still tops as Lexi Lamppa nailed a three to make it 24-8 before twin sister Maija hit a bucket to make it an 18-point game.
Anna Westby continued to lead the charge for E-G, knocking down a three and then posting up for two more to make it 26-13, but Fink answered with five straight of her own with a three-pointer and then a bucket on the drive.
For every bucket the Bears could find, the Devils found two more as they went into the break leading 38-17. Squires led Virginia with 11 points at the break. Emma Lamppa had 10. Anna Westby had eight for Eveleth-Gilbert.
The Devils didn’t let up in the second half as they continued to launch shots from long range. Fink, Squires, Emma and Lexi Lamppa, Rian Aune and Macy Westby all hit second half threes to aid Virginia’s cause.
Marks and Anna Westby had a few buckets of their own, but the game was out of reach as the Devils picked up the 77-32 win.
On his team’s win, Virginia head coach Spencer Aune praised the defensive intensity, noting the first possession of the game where Virginia prevented E-G from even taking a shot.
“That first possession was almost two minutes of defense and we ended up getting the steal,” Aune said. “That takes a lot out of us which is why we have the depth of players that we do. Our defense has to turn into our offense. We want to be annoying defensively and I thought the girls did a really good job of that.”
On his team’s long-range game, Aune said it was a solid night all around, but he doesn’t want his team to rely on the three even if they’re eventually falling.
“We’re happy to make one more pass to get that wide open three and I thought we did a pretty good job of it tonight. I thought maybe we took a few too many threes tonight and we missed some girls cutting to the basket but when they start falling, everybody wants to shoot the three and I understand that too.
“We want to have a healthy mix but it’s nice to feel comfortable when all of our girls can shoot that shot.”
Eveleth-Gilbert head coach Karwin Marks said the Devils just had a bit too much firepower for his team to compete with, especially as the Bears are contending with some injured players of their own.
“They have a good team and a lot of good ballplayers,” Marks said. “It’s a long season and playing a really strong team like Virginia this late is tough when we’re fighting through injuries and things like that. There’s aches and knees and everything else and it feels like every time we turn around it’s someone new out there with something wrong. It definitely takes a toll after so many games.”
Both teams will come together beginning next season under the Rock Ridge name. Aune and Marks both agree that the future is bright for Wolverines basketball.
“The last game is a special one,” Aune said. “It’s kind of bittersweet and it’s an end of an era but it’s very exciting for Rock Ridge. There’s excellent young talent on both sides that are ready to come together and I think we can be pretty solid in the future.”
“They should be a pretty tough team next year,” Marks agreed. “This is my third season with the varsity and there’s been some pretty competitive games between both squads and it’s encouraging to see that there is a lot of talent on both sides ready to play together. Hopefully the community can get behind them, let them come together and show everyone what they can do.”
Eveleth-Gilbert will close out the regular season on Thursday hosting Cloquet and then Bigfork on Friday. Virginia will finish their season on Friday at Mesabi East and then Saturday at home vs. Deer River.
VHS 38 39 — 77
EG 17 15 — 32
Virginia: Anna Fink 14, Rian Aune 6, Maija Lamppa 3, Emma Lamppa 18, Lexi Lamppa 10, Macy Westby 10, Kelsey Squires 14; Three pointers: Fink 2, Aune 2, E. Lamppa 2, L. Lamppa 2, Westby 2, Squires 4; Free throws: 5-10; Total fouls: 5; Fouled out: none.
Eveleth-Gilbert: Anna Westby 15, Julia Lindseth 2, Morgan Marks 10, Joey Westby 2, Hanna Beldo 2, Allie Bittmann 1; Three pointers: Westby 2, Marks 2; Free throws: 4-6; Total fouls: 7; Fouled out: none.
