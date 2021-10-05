VIRGINIA — The Virginia volleyball team matched up with Eveleth-Gilbert on Monday night in a match that went both ways.
The Blue Devils took advantage of some timely serving and big kills at the net on their way to a sweep over the Golden Bearson Dig Pink Night, 3-0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-21).
“That was fun tonight,” Virginia coach Jenessa Greenly said. “We moved our feet and it paid off.”
On the other bench the feelings were not the same.
“We were pretty sloppy out there,” Golden Bears coach Beth Bittmann said. “But give Virginia credit, they picked up everything and made us pay for it.”
Game one was a back and forth affair with neither team grabbing a big lead.
The Golden Bears grabbed a quick 5-2 lead in the first game but that was quickly shut down by a Maya Carlson kill.
The teams then traded points with the biggest lead coming when the Blue Devils had the serve while leading, 21-20. Two quick points made it 23-20 in favor of Virginia.
The Golden Bears took their final time out, trying to get back in the game. But another Virginia point and a Carlson kill put the game away for the Blue Devils.
“What really stood ou in that first game was how well we dug the ball,” Greenly said.
Game two was a lot like the first with neither team taking a big advantage of the other. Senior Emily Kemp took over for the Bears with some net play.
“She was tough at the net,” Greenly said. “She was hitting the ball hard for quite a few points.”
The teams played a tight game until the Blue Devils took another 21-20 lead and never looked back.
An Ashley Dahl kill made it 22-20, forcing Bittman to take her final time out. Rian Aune unleashed a kill to make it 23-21 and a Carlson Kill put the Blue Devils one point from victory.
The victory came on an Aune jump serve to make it 25-21.
“That was another tight game,” Greenly said. “We did good things and it paid off for us.”
The final game was yet another close one throughout. The lead changed hands multiple times with neither team putting enough together to take control.
The biggest lead early in the game was when the Blue Devils led 9-6 lead. The teams then just traded points until the Golden Bears took the 15-13 lead, forcing Greenly to take a time out.
The Blue Devils then scored three straight points, including a Dahl kill that gave them the lead. They held onto that lead until they were up 23-21 before a Carlson block put them one point away from the win.
Virginia ended the match with a double block from Hanna Rantala and Carlson at the net to make it a 25-21 final.
“We played well out there,” Greenly said. “We spread everything around and it paid off.”
Aune ended the night with 15 kills, three blocks, 17 digs, and 3 ace serves. Elsie Hyppa had 15 digs and Carlson added three ace serves and 10 digs. Macy Westby had 27 set assists.
Emily Kemp led the Golden Bears with 17 kills. Lauren Lautiger had 26 set assists and three ace serves. Anna Westby finished with nine digs.
The Blue Devils will travel to Mesabi East on Thursday. The Golden Bears will host International Falls that same night.
