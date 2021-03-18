GRAND RAPIDS — The Virginia Area wrestling team continued its strong season Wednesday by advancing six wrestlers to the state preliminaries in Foley Saturday.
Wrestling at the Grand Rapids High School, the Blue Devils saw Jackson Kendall, Asher Hedblom, Nolan Campbell, Gavin Benz, Damian Tapio and Miigwen Tuchel all advanced to wrestle again in the state preliminaries after each one finished in the top four of their weight class.
“We got six guys through, that’s good. We couldn’t ask for anything else,’’ according to head coach Dennis Benz, who said his entire team wrestled well.
Section 7AA will now be joined by the top four wrestlers in Section 8AA to make up an eight-individual bracket in each weight class, with the top two advancing on to state.
The results for the Blue Devils that advanced are as follows:
* 113 pounds: Kendall opened with a quarterfinal pin over Hunter Milstead of Nashwauk-Keewatin-Greenway at 2:32. In the semifinals Kendall lost 7-2 to Justin Jobe of Grand Rapids. Kendall came back in the consolation semifinals and defeated Wyatt Wall of Foley by major decision, 9-0.
• 120 pounds: Hedblom received a bye in the quarterfinal round before pinning Trevor Thielen of Mora at 4:30.
126: Campbell pinned Kaylor Adkins of C-E-C at 34 seconds in the quarterfinals before decisioning Tanner Morlan of Grand Rapids, 8-5.
138: Benz lost by decision in the quarterfinals, 6-5, to Alex Jennisson of Foley. However, he came back to win in consolation round one over Warren Hietala of C-E-C, 4-1. Benz then decisioned Zach Wilke of Grand Rapids, 2-0.
145: Tapio opened with a 18-4 major decision in the quarters over Gabe Castleman of P-H. In the semis, he lost 13-1 to David Platt of Hibbing, but won the consolation semifinal by a 15-3 major decision over Cole Gmahl of Mora.
160: Tuchel lost his opening match to Brayden Jones of Grand Rapids by fall at 5:58. Tuchel responded and won his consolation round one match by fall at 1:45 over Riley Paetznick-Huhtala of Princeton. He went on to win his consolation semifinal match, 14-9, over Tucker Hass of Mora.
Wednesday’s event was a tough day of wrestling, according to coach Benz.
“It’s a grind. These kids get beat up.’’
The coach remains confident his wrestler will do well on Saturday in Foley when only the top two in each weight class will advance to state.
“We’ll see what it brings. Everybody’s got a shot.’’
The Foley event will be double elimination. The state meet runs from March 25-27 in St. Michael-Albertville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.