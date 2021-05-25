Blue Devils 10-run N-K, Rangers fall to Carlton

NASHWAUK — The Virginia baseball team found themselves trailing Nashwauk-Keewatin 5-1 after three innings, but 14 runs in the final two innings put the Devils on top, giving them the 15-5 win in five innings.
Mason Carlson got the start for Virginia on the mound going two-plus innings, giving up five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out one. Dylan Hedley came in on relief and pitched the final two innings. Hedley got the Devils out of a jam as he struck out the side with the bases loaded to keep N-K at five runs. He ended the day with five strikeouts in two innings of work, giving up no runs on no hits or walks.
“That really jumpstarted us,” Virginia head coach Brian Skadsem said of Hedley’s pitching. “He struck out the side and our offense came up after that and had a few big innings for us to turn things.”
At the plate, Carlson led the way for the Devils going 3-4 with three runs scored. Daniel Moore and Hedley both finished with a pair of runs, with Moore plating two runs and Hedley plating one.
Landin McCarty finished 1-4 with a run scored. Cole Schafer was 1-1 with three walks and two runs scored. Logan Nordby finished 1-3 with a walk and a run scored. Gavin Dahl crossed home plate twice as a courtesy runner with Nick Peters, Tom nemanich and John Kendall all scoring runs as well.
Virginia (14-5) will close out the regular season on Thursday at Hibbing. Skadsem says his team will need to come ready to play as the playoffs loom.
“They’re a 3A school and even though their record is not so great, they’re capable of beating anyone depending on who’s out there pitching. I’m hoping we come out strong and start and try and tack on some runs throughout the game.”
Carlton 9,
Mountain Iron-Buhl 1
At Carlton, the Rangers’ Damian Tapio collected two hits and Rylen Niska added another Tuesday, but it wasn’t enough as the Bulldogs scored a 9-1 victory.
Niska started and pitched five innings for Mountain Iron-Buhl, while Tapio tossed the final two innings.
Carlton was paced by Kyle Siiter with three hits, while Dan Eggert and Kristian Herman each had a pair of base knocks. Herman went the distance to get the win for the Bulldogs.
The Section 7A Tournament begins Tuesday.
