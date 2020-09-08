Blue Devil netters roll past Hilltoppers, 7-0

DULUTH — The Blue Devils were solid up and down the lineup Tuesday as they swept past Duluth Marshall, 7-0.

“I think they girls were ready to get out there and play,’’ said head coach Kortney Rosati.

The first-year coach noted that Mary Skorich came through in a marathon win over the Hilltopper’s Meredith Boettcher.

Skorich’s No. 1 singles match lasted 2 ½ hours and she ultimately came out on top in the nerve-wracking contest, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Anneka Lundgren and Jacie Smith’s win at No. 1 doubles was a battle, as well. Lundgren and Smith combined to down Reese Orn and Emily Etter, 7-5, 6-6 (7-5).

“Their mental game was there definitely,’’ Rosati said about both matches.

In the other singles matches, Ava Fink won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2; Anna Fink scored a 6-3, 6-1 victory at No. 3 and Ella Lamppa netted a 6-2, 6-1 win.

In doubles, Abby Keyport and Jayda Westerbur won in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3 at No 2; and Abby Kramer and Ellie Manninen recorded a 6-2, 6-4 victory.

Virginia 7, Duluth Marshall 0

Singles: No. 1, Mary Skorich, V, def. Meredith Boettcher, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4; No. 2, Ava Fink, V, def Brenna Bollins, 6-2, 6-2; No. 3, Anna Fink, V, def. Danica Mark, 6-3, 6-1; No. 4, Ella Lamppa, V, def. Georgia Keney, 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles: No. 1, Anneka Lundgren/Jacie Smith, V, def. Reese Orn/Emily Etter, 7-5, 6-6 (7-5); No. 2, Abby Keyport/Jayda Westerbur, V, def. Anna Koski/Eva Etter, 6-2, 6-3; No. 3, Abby Kramer/Ellie Manninen, V, def. Grace Strandberg/Christina Duncan, 6-2, 6-4.

