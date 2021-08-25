LITCHFIELD — The Virginia girls’ tennis team faced off with three different teams Wednesday in Litchfield and came away with two wins on the day.
In their first match, the Blue Devils fell to quadrangular host Litchfield 6-1. Virginia recovered after that, however, picking up 4-3 wins over Willmar and then Minnewaska Area to end their day 2-1.
In their opener, the blue Devils struggled against the Dragons, with Litchfield sweeping the singles and taking two of three doubles matches. Virginia’s lone point in the loss came from the No. 3 doubles duo of Theresa Anderson and Sydney Spelts. The pair defeated the Dragons’ Olivia Olson and Amelia Benson in straight sets 6-1, 7-5.
In other doubles action, Ava Seppala and Paige Maki fell in their No. 1 match to Britney Prahol and Lauren Erickson, 6-1, 7-5, while second duo Abby Kramer and Mariele Paulsen also lost in straight sets, falling to Sophie Stilwell and Kaitlyn Palmer, 6-3, 6-1.
In singles, Ava Fink took the loss at the No. 1 spot, falling to Ryanna Steinhaus, 6-0, 6-1. At No. 2, Anna Fink met a similar fate, falling straight sets, 6-4, 6-2.
The lower end of Virginia’s singles lineup fared slightly better. At No. 3 singles, Ella Lamppa went three sets with opponent Karlee Prahl but lost in the end, 6-3, 6(5)-7, [12-10]. Alli Fink also went the distance with opponent Isla Dille at the No. 4 spot, but couldn’t convert in the end, losing 1-6, 7-5, [10-8].
The Devils looked stronger in their second match as they edged out a win over Willmar, 4-3. Virginia picked up wins at first and second singles, as well as second and third doubles.
Ava Fink earned the win at the No. 1 spot, downing Kessa Mara, 6-3, 6-2. Anna Fink went three sets at the No. 2 singles spot, defeating alie Brun 6-2, 4-6, [10-8].
At No. 3 singles, Carolina Becker got the best of Ella Lamppa, downing the Blue Devil in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6(5). Finally at No. 4 singles, Adali Laidlaw was too much for Alli Fink, earning the 6-4, 6-1 victory.
In doubles, Alise and Ashlie Staebell were victors at the No. 1 doubles spot, dispatching Virginia’s Seppala and Maki in three sets 6-3, 4-6, [10-8]. At No. 2 doubles, Abby Kramer and Mariele Paulsen picked up a 6-4, 6-4 win over Willmar’s Kylee Berget and Lizzie Eide. Finally at the No. 3 spot, Anderson and Spelts earned their second win of the day, downing Lizzy Hoffman and Emmi Larson, 6-0, 6-4.
Virginia had similar success in their final match of the day, picking up another tight 4-3 win over Minnewaska Area. Changing up their lineup, it was Anna Fink who took over duties at No. 1 singles. She wasn’t able to handle MA’s Addy Randt, however, as she lost 6-2, 6-0. At the No. 2 spot, Alli Fink found success in a 6-1, 7-6 win over Maddie Thorfinnson.
At No. 3 singles, Theresa Anderson battled with Olivia Richards, but couldn’t get the win, falling 6-3, 6-2. Finally at No. 4 singles, Sydney Spelts earned her third win of the day, defeating Olivia Bleick 7-5, 6-4.
In doubles, Alissa Thorfinnson and Leah Hagen took on the new Virginia duo of Ella Lamppa and Ava Fink at the top spot. The Minnewaska pair came out on top, winning 6-1, 6-3. At No. 2 doubles, Seppala and Maki grabbed a win, defeating Minnewaska’s Sydney Dahl and Megan Thorfinnson, 6-3, 6-3.
Finally at the No. 3 doubles spot, the Blue Devils’ depth came through with Kramer and Paulsen earning the win over Alia Randt and Grace Jensen, 6-1, 6-4.
A heavy week of tennis finished, the Blue Devils will get some time off before their next match on Tuesday. Virginia is set to host Pierz that day at 1:30 p.m.
Litchfield 6, Virginia 1
Singles: No. 1 Ryanna Steinhaus, L, def. Ava Fink, 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 Kylie Michels, L, def. Anna Fink, 6-4, 6-2; No. 3 Karlee Prahl, L, def. Ella Lamppa, V, 6-2, 6(5)-7, [12-10]; No. 4 Isla Dille, L, def. Alli Fink, 1-6, 7-5, [10-8].
Doubles: No. 1 Britney Prahl/Lauren Erickson, L, def. Ava Seppala/Paige Maki, 6-1, 7-5; No. 2 Sophie Stilwell/Kaitlyn Palmer, L, def. Abby Kramer/Mariele Paulsen, 6-3, 6-1; No. 3 Theresa Anderson/Sydney Spelts, V, def. Olivia Olson/Amelia Benson, 6-1, 7-5.
Virginia 4, Willmar 3
Singles: No. 1 Ava Fink, V, def. Kessa Mara, 6-3, 6-2; No. 2 Anna Fink, V, def. Alie Bruhn, 6-2, 4-6, [10-8]; No. 3 Caroline Becker, W, def. Ella Lamppa, 6-4, 7-6(5); No. 4 Adali Laidlaw, W, def. Alli Fink, 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: No. 1 Alise Staebell/Ashlie Staebell, W, def. Ava Seppala/Paige Maki, 6-3, 4-6, [10-8]; No. 2 Abby Kramer/Mariele Paulsen, V, def. Kylee Berget/Lizzie Eide, 6-4, 6-4; No. 3 Theresa Anderson/Sydney Spelts, V, def. Lizzy Hoffman/Emmi Larson, 6-0, 6-4.
Virginia 4, Minnewaska Area 3
Singles: No. 1 Addy Randt, M, def. Anna Fink, 6-2, 6-0; No. 2 Alli Fink, V, def. Maddie Thorfinnson, 6-1, 7-6; No. 3 Olivia Richards, M, def. Theresa Anderson, 6-3, 6-2; No. 4 Sydney Spelts, V, def. Olivia Bleick, 7-5, 6-4.
Doubles: No. 1 Alissa Thorfinnson/Leah Hagen, M, def. Ella Lamppa/Ava Fink, 6-1, 6-3; No. 2 Ava Seppala/Paige Maki, V, def. Sydney Dahl/Megan Thorfinnson, 6-3, 6-3; No. 3 Abby Kramer/Mariele Paulsen, V, def. Alia Randt/Grace Jensen, 6-1, 6-4.
