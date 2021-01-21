VIRGINIA — The Virginia Area wrestling team is off to a good start after winning five of their first six matches.
The road wasn’t entirely smooth, though, as the squad didn’t perform that well in their first two matches with Proctor and Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, said head coach Dennis Benz.
The coach and his wrestlers had a heart-to-heart the next day, and the wrestling has picked up since then.
“We went back to the room the next day and sat down with the team and explained to them that we know there are a lot of distractions,’’ Benz said. “We told them we need to focus better on the job we have to do every time we step on the mat. Each one of you have a job to do. Worry about your job, cheer your teammates on and everything will come together.’’
That has definitely been the case.
The Devils opened with wins at Proctor against Proctor-Hermantown (34-33) and vs. GNK (51-21). At their home meet Jan. 16, they went on to defeat Deer River (43-30) before falling to Greenbush Middle River (53-27).
Three days ago, Virginia got back on the winning track with wins over Onamia (49-21) and against Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (47-24).
Coach Benz credited this year’s team for being “one of the hardest working groups of young men that we have coached. They want to succeed. They get along well together. These things are important. They do not complain, sometimes we ask them to move up a weight class or maybe cut a little weight to get to that certain weight to help the team. There is absolutely no complaining. There is no doubt they are a special group.’’
----
At 160 pounds, Damian Tapio is leading the way with four victories, while 113-pounder Jackson Kendall, 145-pounder Gavin Benz, 138-pounder Connor Morcom and 170-pounder Jacob Burress have each won three times. Forfeit wins are not included. At 120 pounds Colton Gallus has also scored a pair of victories, as has Asher Hedblom at 126 and 132 pounds, Dutch Hedblom at 106 pounds and 145-pounder Erik Sundquist.
----
“After that first event, the next four matches (next two events) we have wrestled well. They know that nothing comes easy,’’ Benz said. “We are 5-1 as a team at this point and these kids know after looking at our region and schedule that they have to continue to work to be able to possibly make that trip to the State Tournament.
“I told them to remain focused and not take anything for granted. Continue to work hard and things will happen and come together. They all know that things can happen quickly during these times and some events can change things in a hurry. They have been doing their part to stay safe and keep everyone around them safe and COVID free.’’
Benz added his wrestlers “don’t complain about the rules and work with them and through them.
They accept it. So hopefully the sacrifices they make will work out. That is what we are hoping for.’’
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Virginia Area 49, Mille Lacs 21 in Onamia
106: Zach Remer, O, def. Dutch Hedblom, V, by pinfall at :25
113: Jackson Kendall, V, def. Sam Hebeisen, ML, by fall at 1:40.
120: Chase Calander, O, def. Colton Gallus, 7-0.
126: Grant Benz, V, def. Creedon Spengler, 7-0.
132: Asher Hedblom, V, won by forfeit.
138: Connor Morcom def. Cam Wilkes by fall at 3:52.
145: Gavin Benz, V, def. Tucker Strecker by fall at 1:09.
152: Erik Sundquist, V, def. Bailey Geist, by fall at 1:07.
160: Damian Tapio, V, def. Joe Carlson, 3-1.
170: Jacob Burress, V, won by forfeit.
182: Miigwen Tuchel, V, def. Daniel Miller, 15-2.
190: Nate Strong, O, def. Keegan Comer, V, by fall at :42.
220: Jacob Wind, O, def. Gabe Sundquist, V, 7-2.
Hwt: Forfeit
Virginia Area 47, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 24 in Onamia
106: Dutch Hedblom, V, def. Dylan Johnson, 4-2.
113: Jackson Kendall, V, won by forfeit.
120: Colton Gallus, V, won by forfeit.
126: Asher Hedblom, V, won 6-2.
132: Callen Whitney, W, def. Grant Benz, by fall at :30.
138: Connor Morcom, V, def. Ayo Ogohaji, by fall at 1:39.
145: Gavin Benz, V, won by forfeit.
152: Erik Sundquist, V, won by forfeit.
160: Damian Tapio, V, def Steven Hausken, 7-2.
170: Jacob Burress, V, def. Devin Johnson by fall at :24.
182: Fischer Smith, W, def. Miigwen Tuchel, V, by fall at 5:54.
195: Keegan Comer, V, def. Jonny Johnson, 5-2.
220: Jackson Myers, W. def. Gabe Sundquist, V, by fall at :49.
Hwt: Dane Patten, W, won by forfeit.
Saturday, Jan. 16
Virginia 43, Deer River 30 in Virginia
106: Tate Evans, DR, def. Dutch Hedblom, V, by fall at 1:45.
113: Zach Ikola, DR, def. Jackson Kendall, V, by fall at 5:26.
120: Colton Gallus, V, def. Preston Reed by fall at 1:27.
126: Grant Benz, V, won by forfeit.
132: Asher Hedblom, V, won by forfeit.
138: Connor Morcom, V, def. Matthias Parks, 4-0.
145: Erik Sundquist, V, def. Colin Hart, by fall at :30.
152: Gavin Benz, V, def. Tygh Gullickson, by major decision, 10-1.
160: Damian Tapio, V, won by forfeit.
170: Jacob Burress, V, def. Deanna Francisco by fall at 3:20.
182: Austin Mundt, DR, def. Keegan Comer by fall at 1:00.
195: Lee Perrington, DR, def. Gabe Sundquist, V, by fall at 2:45.
220: JoJo Thompson, DR, won by forfeit.
Hwt: double forfeit
Saturday, Jan. 16
Greenbush Middle River 53, Virginia 27
106: Dutch Hedblom, V, def. Emmit Isane by fall at 1:04.
113: Jackson Kendall, V, def. Elliot Isane by fall at 2:50.
120: Jaxon Janousek, G, def. Colton Gallus by fall at 1:30.
126: Bode DeZelar, G, def. Grant Benz, V, 15-2.
132: Tony Olson, G, def. Asher Hedblom, V, by fall at 3:46.
138: Canyon Janousek, G, def. Connor Morcom, V, by fall at 3:57.
145: Gavin Benz, V, def. Garrett Undeberg, 3-1
152: Damian Tapio, V, def. Brogan Beito by fall at 1:59.
160: Jacob Burress, V, def. Damion Hanson by fall at :31.
170: Ethan Waage, G, won by forfeit
182: Caleb Vacura, G, def. Keegan Comer, V, by fall at 1:08.
195: Nathan Waage, G, def. Gabe Sundquist, V, by fall at 1:59.
220: Dawson Beito, G, won by forfeit.
Hwt: Dominik Vacura, G, won by forfeit.
Thursday, Jan. 14
Virginia 34, Proctor-Hermantown 33
106: Landon LaCoe, PH, won by forfeit.
113: Jackson Kendall, V, def. Gavin Tabbert, 12-4.
120: Colton Gallus, V, won by forfeit.
126: Grant Benz, V, won by forfeit.
132: Robert Laakson, PH, def. Asher Hedblom, 6-5.
138: Connor Morcom, V, won by forfeit.
145: Zak McPhee, PH, def. Gavin Benz, V, 7-5.
152: Alex McPhee, PH, def. Damian Tapio, V, 9-7.
160: Jacob Burress, V, won by forfeit.
170: Henry Ringdahl, PH, def. Gavin Flannigan, V, by fall at 1:26.
182: Quinn Schnabel, PH, def. Keegan Comer, V, by fall at 4:21.
195: Gabe Sundquist, V, won by forfeit.
220: Double forfeit.
Hwt: Austin Wunner, PH, won by forfeit.
Thursday, Jan. 14
Virginia 51, GNK 21
106: Double forfeit.
113: Brennan Perkovich,GNK, defeated Jackson Kendall, 7-6.
120: Colton Gallus, V, def. Hunter Milsted by fall at 3:01.
126: Grant Benz, V, won by forfeit.
132: Asher Hedblom, V, def. John Duffy by fall at 1:05.
138: Connor Morcom, V, won by forfeit.
145: Gavin Benz, V, def. Carter Wilson by fall at :46.
152: Damian Tapio, V, def. Aiden Duffy, 9-4.
160: Jacob Burress, V, won by forfeit.
170: Gavin Flannigan, V, won by forfeit.
182: Keegan Comer, V, won by forfeit.
195: Dominick Holcomb, GNK, def. Gabe Sundquist by fall at 5:09.
220: Kayden Moe, GNK, won by forfeit.
Hwt: Mason Marx, GNK, won by forfeit.
