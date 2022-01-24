HIBBING — For one half, the Proctor High School girls basketball team executed everything they did to perfection.
That’s all it took, as the Rails opened the first half on a 13-0 run, then cruised to a 54-37 victory over Hibbing Saturday at the high school gymnasium.
Proctor converted on its opportunities, while the Bluejackets struggled from the floor, getting their first point at 10:53, then their first basket just under one minute later.
Rail coach Matt Solberg liked what happened in the first 18 minutes of play, but in the second half, that left a little to be desired.
“In the first half, we executed well, but in the second half, at times we had some fastbreaks that we didn’t execute,” Solberg said. “There’s certainly some things to work on there.
“We’d have a 2-on-1 or a 3-on-1, then we’d run down and throw it away. There’s things we can do better. We haven’t been doing that all season long. It was a today thing, so there’s things to do better in that way.”
Proctor got that early lead due to the play of Payton Rodberg, who poured in 19 first-half points.
“We knew that Hibbing would start out in a man-to-man, then they switched to a zone,” Solberg said. “We prepared for a zone offense heading into today, knowing early that we’d probably be able to score on their man-to-man.
“After they went to the zone, you’re bigs take over from there. She’s been a finisher around the rim her whole career, and she certainly was today.”
The Rails didn’t do anything fancy, according to Hibbing coach Chris Hanson.
“They were taking advantage of that high-low, just rotating in our 1-3-1,” Hanson said. “They got it to the elbow, and we weren’t taking that elbow pass away. We were giving it right to them.
“They were able to dump it over. I’ll give her credit. She was able to make some tough shots every once in a while, but when you’re shooting from block-to-block, it makes it a lot easier.”
That’s the one thing Hibbing wasn’t doing, taking advantage of their shots in the paint.
“Free throws and layups are something we’ll continue to stress,” Hanson said. “The reality of it is, when we’re inside the lane, we should be shooting close to 90-percent. In the first half, Proctor was.
“We were, maybe, 50-percent. We have to find a way to finish at the rim and not get frustrated when we’re not getting fouls either.”
The Bluejackets’ inability to score left them trailing 32-8 at the half.
“We pride ourselves on playing good defense,” Solberg said. “The whole time I’ve been here, this is my fifth year, we play defense if nothing else. We don’t always score, but we can stop you.”
In the second half, things turned 180-degrees for Hibbing.
Shots started to fall, and defensively, they held Rodberg to just five points.
“All of a sudden, we came out with energy, we started playing with effort and we started talking on defense,” Hanson said. “We rebounded. We went in at halftime and talked about limiting Rodberg getting layups.
“When we were able to take her away, it made it easier for us. We saw that when we go to the rim, nice things can happen for us. We need to build on that half and take it into next week against Hermantown.”
Rodberg led the way for Proctor with 24 points. She was the only Rail to hit double figures.
Emma Kivela led the Bluejackets with 15 points. Reese Aune had 10 and Deetra Davis eight.
PHS 32 22 — 54
HHS 8 29 — 37
Proctor: Paige Evans 4, Lily Smith 2, Sophia Morin-Swanson 6, Hope Carlson 4, Sydnee Yost 9, Gabriella Jauhola 3, Payton Rodberg 24, Emma Shelton 2.
Hibbing: Emma Kivela 15, Deetra Davis 8, Reese Aune 10, Kate Toewe 4.
Total Fouls: Proctor 11; Hibbing 5; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Proctor 3-6; Hibbing 7-13; 3-pointers: Jauhola, Rodberg, Kivela 2.
Boy’s Basketball
Ely 58
Duluth Marshall 56
At Ely, the Timberwolves had picked themselves up and dusted themselves off after Friday’s loss to Mountain Iron-Buhl and took down Duluth Marshall at home, 58-56 on Saturday.
Joey Bianco led all scorers in the contest with 30 points for Ely. Harry Simons added 16 and Mason Davis chippd in with 10.
Brooks Johnson led the Hilltoppers offensively with 19 points. Jasper Timm added 18 in the loss.
Ely head coach Tom McDonald said it was a good win for his team less than 24 hours removed from their loss to the Rangers.
“It was a good bounceback game for us,” McDonald said. “Coming off of that loss and beating a quality opponent was what we needed. We played well. Our guys played hard all game and had the lead for most of the game.”
McDonald said things got dicey when the Timberwolves shot poorly from the free throw line in the closing minutes.
“We were 1-8 down the stretch in the last two minutes so we just squeaked by. That’s something we can’t have happen again.”
Ely will take on the Wrenshall Wrens Tuesday at home.
DM 26 30 — 56
Ely 27 31 — 58
Duluth Marshall: Jasper Timm 18, Carter Boos 7, Ben Bergeron 2, Mason Boos 8, Brooks Johnson 19, Alex Olsen 2; Three pointers: Timm 4, Johnson 2, C. Boos 1; Free throws: 3-3; Total fouls: 21; Fouled out: Olsen, Kim.
Ely: Joey Bianco 30, Harry Simons 16, Mason Davis 10, Erron Anderson 2; Three pointers: Bianco 4, Simons 3; Free throws: 11-28; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: none.
