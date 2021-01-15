By Gary Giombetti
Mesabi Tribune
HIBBING — After taking a 10-2 lead, the Hibbing High School boys basketball team went stagnant for about five minutes.
At that point, Ayden McDonald went by the bench and told Coach Joel McDonald that the team needed to change its pressure to get some life on the team.
The elder McDonald kind of chuckled, but he changed things up, and that lit the flame for a 21-5 run as the Bluejackets went on to defeat Duluth Denfeld 79-36 Friday at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
Other than that, Hibbing put on a good showing in its first game of the 2021 season.
“For not knowing what to expect, it went well,” McDonald said. “We felt good about it. We had a lapse in the second half, determined by the score a little bit. We tried to fight through that.
“Those cream-of-the-crop teams don’t tend to do that, especially as early as we tend to do it. We came out hard for maybe a few minutes in the second half, then we went through the motions.”
The one thing Hibbing did well was play defense.
“Defensively, outside of that stretch, we had an incredible game tonight,” McDonald said. “I thought our man defense was solid for the first game. Our press fueled that run. There were a lot of good things.
“These guys have played a lot of ball, so the rust stays away from the teams that play a lot.”
The Bluejackets did jump out to a 7-0 lead, then took that 10-2 lead, keeping the Hunters off the board until 13:08.
Hibbing went cold at that point, but at the 10-minute mark, due to that change in pressure, the Bluejackets went on that run to all but seal the game
“Ayden came over to me and said, ‘We need to change the tempo,’” McDonald said. “I knew what he meant by that. He was talking about going to 21. We’ve been working so much on our man defense, so I was trying to avoid that for as long we could.
“When we went to it, it changed the tempo. I knew what he was thinking. That’s what that defense does. That’s what it’s supposed to do. We did a nice job with it. Your offense is fueled by your defense. Anytime we had a nice stretch offensively, it was because of what we did on the other end.”
All it took was speeding up the tempo to get the team going. It also helped that the Bluejackets hit the boards well, too.
“We started to push the tempo offensively because we were getting steals, then we were getting defensive rebounds and running,” McDonald said.
Hibbing took a 48-9 lead into halftime, and even though Denfeld picked up its game in the second half, the deficit was too insurmountable to overcome.
The Bluejackets were led by Parker Maki with 17 points, and Tre Holmes with 16. Ayden McDonald had 15.
“Tre had a nice stretch at that point and time, hitting some threes and getting to the line,” McDonald said. “Parker was getting to the line. He was running the floor well. We had guys that played well, all of our guys played well at certain points in the game tonight.
“That’s what you want coming out of game one thinking about.”
Now, McDonald wants to see his team avoid those lapses during a game.
“Those are things we have to prevent for longer,” McDonald said. “We have to stay engaged, especially since the season is short and nothing is guaranteed.”
Dane Dzuck led the Hunters with 11 points. Carter Kilroy and William Woodfork each had 10.
DD 9 30 — 39
HHS 48 31 — 79
Duluth Denfeld: William Woodfork 10, Jaquez Fondren 3, Caden Christianson 3, Carter Kilroy 10, Caden Archambeau 2, Dane Dzuck 11.
Hibbing: Zach Rusich 5, Hayden Verhel 2, Mayson Brown 7, Jack Grzybowski 4, Tre Holmes 16, Parker Maki 17, Amari Manning 9, Eli Erickson 4, Ayden McDonald 15.
Total Fouls: Duluth Denfeld 12; Hibbing 14; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Duluth Denfeld 5-15; Hibbing 10-15; 3-pointers: Woodfork, Fondren, Christianson, Kilroy, Rusich, Brown, Holmes 3.
Cherry 72
Hill City 49
CHERRY — Isaac Asuma had 31 points to lead the Tigers past the Hornets at home Friday.
Also hitting double figures for Cherry were Sam Serna with 15 and Iziac Martin 10.
“It was a typical fist game, sloppy,” Cherry coach Jordan Christianson said. “We were getting the shots we wanted, but we were missing put-backs. We were getting it out for threes, and we were missing those.
“We have to clean that up a little bit, but the guys were ready to go. After that long wait and two hard weeks of practice, we were ready to play. We had the jitters, but we were able to calm down. We had a good second half. We improved a lot.”
Taylor Wagner had 25 points for Hill City. Seth St. Martin added 10 points.
HC 24 25 — 49
CHS 32 40 — 72
Hill City: Taylor Wagner 25, Seth St. Martin 10, Thor Dunham 5, Tucker Holm 5, Andrew St. Martin 4.
Cherry: Andrew Staples 2, Isaac Asuma 31, Noah Asuma 2, Sam Serna 15, Tommy Mancini 2, Iziac Martin 10, Zach Carpenter 4, Mason Perkovich 6.
Total Fouls: Hill City 19; Cherry 17; Fouled Out: Martin, Seth St. Martin Logan Maskant; Free Throws: Hill City 11-21; Cherry 7-11; 3-pointers: Wagner 6, Isaac Asuma 4, Serna 3.
