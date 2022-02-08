EVELETH — It was a big night for Eveleth-Gilbert’s Will Bittmann.
The senior center came into Monday night’s game needing eight rebounds to reach the 1,000 mark in his career.
He didn’t waste any time doing what he could to hit that goal.
Just over 10 minutes into the first half, Bittmann collected his eighth rebound to hit the milestone. But he didn’t stop there.
Bittmann went on to collect 19 rebounds in the game leading the Golden Bears to a 66-41 win over Mesabi East.
“That was such a great thing for Will to earn on his home court,” head coach Adam Roen said. “When you have fan support like we had tonight it pumps all the kids up.”
Eveleth-Gilbert raced out to a 13-5 first half lead when Carter Mavec scored seven quick points. Brayden Leffel hit a deep three-pointer to keep the Giants close.
The Golden Bears had an 18-7 lead with 7:13 left to play in the first half when Bittmann picked up the noteworthy rebound. The game was stopped and the fans were able to show him their support.
Following the break AJ Roen hit a jumper and then a three-pointer to give Eveleth-Gilbert a 23-9 lead.
The Giants got buckets from Cody Fallstrom and Jack Ribich to make it 23-13.
The Golden Bears got a pair of free throws from Roen, a free throw from William Kemp, a layup from Carter Flannigan, and a three from way downtown from Kemp to make it a 29-13 Golden Bears lead.
The Giants closed out the first half scoring when Hayden Sampson got a rebound and put it back in to make it a 29-15 halftime score.
Bittmann did not score any points in the first half but collected 14 rebounds.
“We did a lot of good things in that first half,” Roen said. “We ran our offense and played some very good defense.”
The Giants opened up the second half scoring when Kaid Kuter made a layup but the Golden Bears then went on a 13-0 run with Roen and Mavec each hitting 3-pointers as well as some short jumpers.
The Giants stopped the Golden Bears scoring streak when Leffel hit a bucket while being fouled. The free throw made it a 42-20 game.
Roen hit another 3-pointer and Bittmann started to score some points in the paint. Eveleth-Gilbert led 47-20 before Giants freshman Sulvoris Wallace hit back to back jumpers to make it a 47-24 contest.
The Golden Bears kept the large lead until the final horn.
“Like I said before we did a lot of good things out there tonight,” Roen said. “Mesabi East is a skilled team.”
Roen ended up leading the Golden Bears with 23 points while Mavec added 16. Leffel led the Giants with 13 points.
The Golden Bears will host Proctor on Thursday. Mesabi East will host Silver Bay that same night.
ME 15 26 — 41
EG 29 37 — 66
Mesabi East: Brayden Leffel 13, Jack Ribich 3, Kaid Kuter 4, Sulvoris Wallace 4, Cody Fallstrom 9, Hayden Sampson 8; Three pointers: Leffel 1; Free throws: 8-11; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: None;
Eveleth-Gilbert: Dakota Mousseau-Jerde 2, Carter Mavec 16, Griffin Krmpotich 3, Alexander Roen 23, Carter Flannigan 2, Jaden Lang 4, William Kemp 4, William Bittmann 12; Three pointers: Roen 5, Mavec 2, Kemp 1; Free throws: 6-12; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: None;
Girls’ Basketball
MI-B 89,
Ely 25
At Mountain Iron, the MI-B girls’ basketball team cruised to a win Monday night, racing out to a 60-12 halftime lead over Ely before finishing them off 89-25 in the second half.
Jordan Zubich led the way for the Rangers with 29 points including four made threes. Sagy Ganyo added 18 and Gabby Lira finished with 11.
Grace LaTourell led the Timberwolves in the loss with seven points.
Ely hosts Mesabi East on Thursday. Mountain Iron-Buhl hosts Walker-Hackensack-Akeley on Saturday.
Ely 12 13 — 25
MIB 60 29 — 89
Ely: Madeline Kallberg 3, Grace LaTourell 7, Clare Thomas 4, Madison Rohr 6, Madeline Perry 5; Three pointers: Kallberg 1, LaTourell 1, Perry 1; Free throws: 2-4; Total fouls: 4; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Jacie Kvas 4, Hali Savela 6, Jordan Zubich 29, Brooke Niska 4, Gabby Lira 11, Sage Ganyo 18, Ava Butler 8, Suzy Aubrey 5, Lauren Maki 4; Three pointers: Zubich 4, Lira 1, Ganyo 2, Aubrey 1; Free throws: 7-7; Total fouls: 4; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East 49,
Deer River 43
At Aurora, a monstrous double-double from Kora Forsline led the Mesabi East girls’ basketball team past Deer River on Monday, 49-43.
Forsline led all scorers in the contest with 49 points and backed that up with 15 rebounds to help earn the win.
Grace Bergland led Deer River with 10 points.
“We won the free throw battle at the end which was huge,” Mesabi East head coach Chris Whiting said. “There was a little rust playing on a Monday. It’s not the way you want to play coming off a weekend but we stuck it out and managed to pull it out at the end.”
Mesabi East will travel to Ely on Thursday.
ME 27 22 — 49
DR 23 20 — 43
Deer River: Hannah Edwards 9, Ella Storlie 5, Katie Storlie 5, Jessica Reigel 7, Constance Bowstring 5, Grace Bergland 10, Paige Nason 2; Three pointers: none; Free throws: 7-12; Total fouls:15; Fouled out: Edwards.
Mesabi East: Alexa Fossell 6, Gianna Lay 2, Maija Hill 2, Elli Theel 4, Kora Forsline 31, Stevie Hakala 2, Maggie Lamppa 2; Three pointers: Kora 3; Free throws: 10-21; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: Lay.
BOYS’ HOCKEY
Sartell-St. Stephen 3,
Rock Ridge 1
At Virginia, the Rock Ridge boys’ hockey team got one goal early in the third period, but it wasn’t enough on Saturday as they fell to Sartell-St. Stephen, 3-1.
The Sabres collected two first period goals, opening things up with an unassisted goal from Baylor Stebbins at 11:29 in the contest. Sartell doubled their lead a few minutes later with Elliot Testa getting one by Ian Kangas at 16:41 in the first. Testa’s goal was assisted by Tony Colatrella and Stebbins.
A scoreless second period made way for a third period that saw the Wolverines get on the board. Just 1:50 into the final frame, Dylan Hedley, on the pass from Brennan Peterson, got one by Sabres netminder Brandon Bonach to make it a 2-1 game.
That’s as close as Rock Ridge was able to get, however, with Sartell wrapping things up at 11:23 in the period with Colatrella scoring on the power play. He was assisted by Aiden Hilger and Tommy Franke.
Kangas stopped 31 shots in the loss for the Wolverines. Bonach kicked out 24 for the Sabres.
Rock Ridge played host to Hermantown on Tuesday. Coverage for that contest will be in Thursday’s edition of the Mesabi Tribune.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.