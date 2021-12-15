EVELETH — Senior center Will Bittmann passed the 1,000 career point mark Tuesday night as the Golden Bears took down visiting International Falls 67-54.
Bittmann led all scorers on his historic night with 17 points. AJ Roen added 15 for the Bears.
Jett Tomczak paced the Broncos with 31 points including four threes. Knute Boerger finished with 11.
Eveleth-Gilbert (2-2) will host Greenway on Friday.
IF 18 36 — 54
EG 35 32 — 67
International Falls: Charlie Greenlee 6, Knute Boerger 11, Jett Tomczak 31, Hendrix Torgerson 4, Lamin Barrow 1, Bennet Smith 2; Three pointers: Greenlee 2, Boerger 1, Tomczak 4; Free throws: 5-11; Total fouls: 6; Fouled out: none.
Eveleth-Gilbert: Gunnar Krmpotich 4, Dakota Jerde 2, Carter Mavec 8, Griffin Krmpotich 4, AJ Roen 15, Payton Marks 6, Carter Flannigan 2, Jordan Lang 3, Will Kemp 6, Will Bittmann 17; Three pointers: Mavec 2, Roen 3, Marks 2; Free throws: 6-7; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East 75,
Virginia 74
At Aurora, new Mesabi East head coach Erik Skelton got the first win of his coaching career on Tuesday as a last-second shot from the Giants lifted them over Virginia, 75-74.
It was senior Cody Fallstrom’s late game heroics that gave Mesabi East the win in a tight contest from start to finish. Fallstrom led the Giants with 24 points while Brayden Leffel added 23. Kaid Kuter had 11 and Sulvoris Wallace finished with eight.
Skelton made note of Wallace’s game in the win.
“He’s another freshman that got his first start for us,” Skelton said. “He played great defense.”
Zane Lokken led the Blue Devils in the loss with 21 points including five three pointers. Gavin Dahl added 12 and Ethan Hanover finished with 11.
Mesabi East will host Lakeview Christian tonight while Virginia plays host to International Falls.
VHS 33 41 — 74
ME 37 38 — 75
Virginia: Zane Lokken 21, Gavin Dahl 12, Jalen Miskowitz 4, Casey Aune 6, Alex Engrav 6, Noah Mitchell 2, Ryan Herberg 3, Ethan Hanover 11, Max Williams 9; Three pointers: Lokken 5, Dahl 2, Aune 2, Engrav 2, Hanover 3; Free throws: 4-5; Total fouls:15; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East: Brayden Leffel 23, Kaid Kuter 11, Sulvoris Wallace 8, Cody Fallstrom 24, Hayden Sampson 9; Three pointers: Leffel 3, Kuter 1; Free throws: 11-17; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: Wallace.
MI-B 92,
L-BF 27
At Mountain Iron, the Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ basketball team had little issue Tuesday hosting Littlefork-Big Falls.
The Rangers ran out to a 45-17 halftime lead before cruising in the second half to get the 92-27 win.
Nik Jesch led all scorers in the win for the Rangers with 33 points including four made threes. Asher Zubich added 16, Mason Clines had 15 and Josh Holmes chipped in with 14.
The Vikings were led by Wyatt Hell’s 11 points.
Mountain Iron-Buhl (3-1) will travel to Virginia on Tuesday.
LBF 17 10 — 27
MIB 45 47 — 92
Littlefork-Big Falls: Tommy Larson 2, Blake Anderson 4, Wyatt Hell 11, Seth Donner 2, Jason Boorman 2, Brayden Maish 2, Owen Erickson 4; Three pointers: none; Free throws: 1-6; Total fouls: 7; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Asher Zubich 16, Mason Clines 15, Jeffrey Kayfes 6, Josh Holmes 14, Nik Jesch 33, Braxton Negen 2, Alex Schneider 2, Rylen Niska 4; Three pointers: Zubich 1, Kayfes 2, Holmes 2, Jesch 4, Niska 1; Free throws: 6-9; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
GIRLS’ HOOPS
Ely 70,
Silver Bay 29
At Silver Bay, the Ely girls’ basketball team picked up another win on Tuesday, taking down Silver Bay on the road, 70-29.
Madeline Perry led the Timberwolves in scoring with 21 points. Grace LaTorell finished with 17 and Sarah Visser chipped in with 11.
The Mariners were led by Danika Thompson’s game-high 21 points.
Ely head coach Max Gantt was positive on his team’s performance Tuesday night.
“I thought we played really nice defense tonight and shot the ball well in spurts,” Gantt said. “iT’s nice to get a win.”
Ely (3-2) will host Chisholm on Monday.
Ely 43 31 — 74
SB 13 16 — 29
Ely: Lily Tedick 8, Madeline Kallberg 8, Sarah Visser 11, Grace LaTourell 17, Zoe Mackenzie 4, Claire Thomas 2, Madison Rohr 4, Madeline Perry 20; Three pointers: Tedrick 2, Visser 1, LaTourell 1; Free throws: 0-1; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
Silver Bay: Danika Thompson 21, Madison Ollman 2, Izzy Carey 4, Nysjah Lillis 2; Three pointers: Thompson 2; Free throws: 3-13; Total fouls: 6; Fouled out: none.
Eveleth-Gilbert 45,
Northeast Range 17
At Babbitt, the Eveleth-Gilbert girls’ basketball team got a huge performance out of Morgan Marks on Tuesday as they cruised by Northeast Range, 45-17.
Marks finished the contest leading all scorers with 25 points. Natalie Nelmark paced the Nighthawks with eight.
Eveleth-Gilbert will host Chisholm tonight while Northeast Range will travel to Fond du Lac Ojibwe on Tuesday.
EG 26 19 — 45
NR 11 6 — 17
Eveleth-Gilbert: Anna Westby 5, Julia Lindseth 2, Lauren Lautigar 4, Alex Flannigan 6, Morgan Marks 25, Joey Westby 1; Three pointers: A. Westby 1, Marks 1; Free throws: 5-8; Total fouls: 6; Fouled out: none.
Northeast Range: Maizy Sundblad 1, Morgan Bush 2, Danica Sundblad 2, Natalie Nelmark 8, Jenna Smith 4; Three pointers: none; Free throws: 3-8; Total fouls: 7; Fouled out: none.
