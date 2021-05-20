AURORA — The Eveleth-Gilbert baseball team threw only 66 pitches as a team Thursday afternoon in their seven inning contest with Mesabi East.
Fifty-one of those pitches were strikes. With solid defense behind their arms and timely hitting at the plate, the Golden Bears put themselves in a position to win, downing the Giants 7-3 on Mesabi East’s home turf.
Will Bittmann went five innings for the Golden Bears and earned the win on the mound. Bittmann gave up three runs (two earned) on four hits and no walks while striking out two. Brandon Lind pitched the final two innings for E-G giving up nothing while striking out one batter.
Mesabi East’s Kalub Corbett took the loss for the Giants, surrendering six runs on eight hits and four walks in five and 1/3 innings of work. Easton Sahr pitched the final one and 2/3 innings for Mesabi East, giving up one run on two hits.
Aside from his standout pitching, Bittmann got the Bears going at the plate, rocketing a two-run homerun over the left-center field fence in the top of the first to plate two. Bittmann scored himself as well as Lind, who reached previously on a hopper to left field.
Mesabi East got one run back in the home half of the first, taking advantage of some E-G errors to plate a run. Charlie Karish reached first on a leadoff error and was moved to third on back-to-back fielder’s choice.
With two outs, Dakota Kruse brought Karish home with a single to right, cutting the Bears lead in half. Eveleth-Gilbert, however, kept the pressure on and added to their lead in the top of the third.
Tommy Schlotec leading off, the Bears left fielder cleaved one down the third base line for a single to get things going. Schlotec quickly got his way around the bases, advancing to second on a balk and then to third on a wild pitch to Lind. Lind brought Schlotec home shortly after with a single to left field to make it 3-1 E-G.
Lind stole his way to second and then moved to third on a fielder’s choice. He was joined by two more base runners with Corbett walking Jake Sickel and Andrew Torrel with one out away. Carter Mavec then brought Lind home on the RBI sacrifice, putting the Bears up 4-1 after three innings.
Eveleth-Gilbert tacked on one more in the fourth with Tate Uhan scoring on a sacrifice fly from Lind.
The Giants pulled themselves back into the game in the bottom of the fifth, starting with Sahr reaching on a one-out single. Mesabi East wasted no time bringing Sahr home with Karish knocking one into right field for the RBI triple, 5-2 Eveleth-Gilbert.
One out later with Karish still at third, Kruse again brought Karish home, this time with a double to left field to make it 5-3 after five innings.
With the Giants too close for comfort, Eveleth-Gilbert immediately responded with two runs of their own in the top of the sixth. With one out, Schlotec hit another ball down the third base line for a single and then made his way to third on a single to right from Lind.
Mesabi East pulled Corbett for Sahr with one out in the sixth and WIll Bittmann at the plate. Before Bittmann could put bat to ball, Lind broke for second base. With the Giants focusing on the rundown, Schlotec made his way home for the score, 6-3.
Bittmann still at the plate, the junior pitcher hit one right at the third base bag, allowing Lind to come home and score. Bittmann’s third hit of the day put his squad up 7-3, a score that held as the game went final a few short innings later.
Grabbing the win, Bears head coach Jamie Lindseth commended his squad, and especially his pitching staff for a solid outing.
“Our pitching has been very good for most of the year,” Lindseth said. “Will has been working very hard and has been putting in some extra time in the bullpen. Brandon [Lind] was ready to go today but Will had been throwing so well that he basically gave his starting spot to him and it worked.
“Throwing 51 strikes in 66 pitches, that’s going at it. That’s being accurate and making them put the ball in play. Defensively, aside from the beginning, we were ready tonight. Overall I thought the guys played very well.”
Offensively, the hitting from Schlotec, Lind and Bittmann in the 2-3-4 spots put the Bears out in front, with Bittmann’s first inning homer highlighting the action.
“They’re all swinging well right now. Tommy’s average has probably gone up 100 points over the last few weeks with how he’s doing. Will’s been leading us all season long and he got his third home run today, the most I’ve ever had in a season as a coach. So he’s at a good place and so is that whole section of the lineup. They’re batting very well.”
With Mesabi East closing the lead to two in the fifth inning, Lindseth was very pleased with the way his team responded with two runs of their own, keeping the momentum in their favor.
“That’s the kind of response you love to see. In any game, if you can counteract that momentum, it’s just huge. We stepped up when we needed to tonight, whether it was hits or defense or pitching and that’s great to see.”
Mesabi East (4-10) will host Two Harbors today. Eveleth-Gilbert (13-3) will be back in action on Monday when they host Northeast Range.
