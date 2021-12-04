GRAND RAPIDS — Abbey Birkey can do it all on the pitch for the Grand Rapids High School girls soccer team.
With her speed and foot skills – combined with her effort – she can play any position for the Thunderhawks and play it well. She was Grand Rapids’ leading scorer this season but provided much more to the team than just scoring.
It is for her overall excellence on the pitch that she has been named the All-Iron Range Girls Soccer Player of the Year by the Grand Rapids Herald-Review and the Mesabi Daily Tribune.
“It is amazing and I am honored to have that title,” said Birkey, just a junior, when talking about being named Player of the Year. “It is great especially because there are great teams in our area with some amazing players.”
Brooke Moses, head coach of the Thunderhawks girls soccer team, said Birkey was not only the leading scorer for Grand Rapids this year with nine goals and nine assists, but she said Birkey was an integral part of the entire Grand Rapids scheme.
“Defense, offense, she’s in the middle, and she’s giving the ball to the forwards, she’s playing defense,” said Moses. “She is just a playmaker as well as a goal scorer. She is a player that we can count on for any position. We would like to start her in the middle but we always play her on top. We put her on defense one time because we needed a player to run and play hard. She is a player that can be counted on to play whatever position that is needed.”
Moses said one of the attributes that Birkey possesses that make her stand out is her blazing speed. She said Birkey is incredibly quick and that her foot skills are outstanding.
“A combination of her foot skills and her speed make her stand out, but also her mental toughness stands out. She always wants to push herself in practice and in games,” Moses explained. “She gives 110 percent every day, all day.”
Birkey said ball control and speed help her be proficient on the pitch.
“I am not particularly tall so I have had to figure out how to move through people without using my body as much,” Birkey said.
Moses said Birkey has been on the Thunderhawk varsity since the eighth grade and she added that it is exciting to have Birkey playing for one more year.
“I expect her to be one of the top scorers and play lots of minutes next year,” Moses said. “I am expecting some great things out of her next year too.”
Birkey said it was disappointing that Grand Rapids was not able to earn a berth in the state tournament this season but she said next year could be a different story.
“We will have another strong team next year and the goal is definitely state,” Birkey explained.
Birkey’s twin sister, Taylor, who also was named to the All-Area Team, serves as an inspiration to her sister.
“We definitely push each other on and off the field,” said Birkey. “We train together and do all the different camps together. We know each other as players as well so we know where each other is on the field and we know what our instincts are.”
Moses said Birkey is every coach’s dream to coach because of her penchant of giving everything she has in all aspects of her life.
“She is that kind of person and that is going to serve her well in life,” Moses said. “She is just a dream to coach; she is a great captain and teammate.”
Birkey said she would like to take soccer to the next level after her senior year next season.
“I am not sure where I will play in college yet but I would definitely like to take it to the next level,” Birkey said.
Following is the entire All-Iron Range Girls Soccer Team of the Year:
Abbey Birkey, Grand Rapids; Makenzie Cole, Grand Rapids; Kenny Martinson, Grand Rapids; Taylor Birkey, Grand Rapids; Jessika Lofstrom, Grand Rapids; Sara Scott, Grand Rapids; Kylie Baranzelli, Mesabi East Area; Emily Beyer, Mesabi East Area; Elli Theel, Mesabi East Area; Aella White, Hibbing; Cassidy Koski, Hibbing; and Brynn Babich, Hibbing.
