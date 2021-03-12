HIBBING — The Hibbing High School girls basketball team battled with the Chisholm Bluestreaks during the first half of their game Friday in Hibbing.
Hibbing took a 21-18 lead into halftime.
In the second half, the Bluejackets offense came alive and scored 37 points en route to a 58-42 win.
For the coaches, it was a tale of two different starts for their respective squads.
“I think we started off pretty well,” said Chisholm coach Pam Pioske, “We were hitting the shots we were supposed to be hitting. We did a good job against Hibbing’s press.”
Not everything went according to plan for the Bluestreaks.
“Sometimes our spacing was off tonight,” Pioske said. “We weren’t quite in our offense in terms of screening and cutting because we were jamming up.”
For the Bluejackets, things did not start as smoothly as they would have liked.
“It was a slow start,” Bluejacket coach Matt Erickson said. “We were settling for a lot of outside shots, not trying to work the ball inside, and the outside shots were not falling.”
During halftime, Erickson told his team he wanted them to start attacking the basket.
“I told the girls we need to create more penetration with a dribble-drive,” Erickson said.
In the second half, Hibbing had extended its lead to 31-22 with 12 minutes remaining.
That’s when the Bluejacket offense started to catch fire, going on a 13-3 run.
That run was thanks in large part to Hibbing’s aggressive play.
“That’s when we started to see things happen,” Erickson said. “We were able to get closer shots and more high-percentage shots. It started to come together for us.”
The run started with a Nora Petrich basket, then Haley Hawkinson got involved with three baskets.
Jacie Clusiau and Fanci Williams also contributed baskets to the run.
Chisholm’s Sofie Anderson hit a three to get her team back on the scoreboard.
Jordan Temple made a basket and Katie Pearson knocked down a couple free throws to end the Bluejacket run, but the damage had been done as Hibbing’s lead increased to 17.
For the Bluestreaks, too many one-and-done possessions started to become the biggest problem.
“We weren’t hitting anything,” Pioske said “Our shots just wouldn’t drop.”
Cold shooting is enough of a challenge to overcome, but adding in a tough time rebounding and things almost certainly will not go well.
“We weren’t boxing out to get the rebounds for that second try,” Pioske said.
On the flip side, Erickson gave his team credit for battling hard on the glass.
“Rebounding has been a big part of our success this year,” Erickson said. “When we are rebounding well, we are beating good teams. In the second half, our rebounding was much better at keeping them (Chisholm) to one shot.”
With five-minutes left in the game Hibbing had built a 51-29 lead, but Chisholm had no intentions of letting up.
“We finally kicked it in gear, and started playing strong defense,” Pioske said.
The Bluestreaks held Hibbing to only nine points over those last five minutes while adding 11 points on the offensive end.
For Pioske, a lesson from this game is making sure her team stays positive.
“(Keeping the energy high) is really important,” Pioske said. “Whenever you get down with yourself, you don’t play any better, and usually you’ll end up playing worse. That’s something we’ll continue to work on, and no matter what the score is we’ll continue to fight and play hard.”
For the Bluejackets, this was an important turnaround win after a loss to International Falls on Tuesday.
“Our game kind of carried over into the first half. We saw some of the same stuff we saw in the Falls,” Erickson said. “It was good we had a chance to regroup and come out in the second half and start playing better.”
Hibbing was led in scoring by Hawkinson with 20 points. Williams scored 10 points.
Temple led Chisholm scorers with 15 points. Tresa Baumgaurd led all players with 13 rebounds.
HHS 21 37 — 58
CHS 18 24 — 42
Hibbing: Haley Hawkinson 20, Fanci Williams 10, Reese Aune 8, Jacie Clusaiu 5, Nora Petrich 4, Makenzie Clough 3, Emma Kivela 3, Talia Carlson 3, Deetra Davis 2.
Chisholm: Jordan Temple 15, Sofie Anderson 8, Hannah Kne 8, Katie Pearson 6, Tresa Baumgard 5.
Total Fouls: Hibbing 12; Chisholm 17. Fouled Out: None. Free Throws: Hibbing 10-13; Chisholm 4-9. 3-pointers: Temple 2, Anderson 2, Kne 2, Aune 2, Clusaiu, Clough.
