EVELETH — Hibbing’s Haley Hawkinson, Fanci Williams and Reese Aune proved to be too much for the Golden Bears Monday night in Eveleth.
The big three excelled in all facets of the game as the Bluejackets knocked off Eveleth-Gilbert, 57-27.
“They did a good job working together,’’ Hibbing head coach Matt Erickson said. “They were getting each other open and knocking down shots. That's something we’ve been looking for all season and they started doing that tonight. Hopefully they can do it again in future games.’’
The trio was strong from the start as they got out to an 18-6 lead.
However, E-G’s Elli Jankila, Morgan Marks and Cadyn Krmpotich helped the Bears battle back and cut the lead to 25-17 at the intermission and to 25-19 early in the second half on Jankila’s shot from the paint.
The Bears couldn’t keep things going, though, as Hawkinson knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and the lead was up to 41-25. The second shot from long range came courtesy of Aune as she hustled to save a ball from out of bounds.
While Hibbing was warming up in the second half, E-G cooled down and found baskets extremely hard to come by in their 10-point second half.
Golden Bears head coach Karwin Marks said his club got a lot of open looks, especially in the first half, but they just weren’t falling. E-G kept it close at 25-19, but eventually got tired, he stated.
Running a six-player rotation, “you can tell when fatigue starts setting in,’’ Marks added. “We stop doing the little things that make us a good team. We start trying to take short cuts and it doesn’t work that way.’’
Many of E-G’s difficulties can be traced back to the stingy Hibbing defense.
With Jankila averaging around 25 points a game, Erickson said the Bluejackets’ plan was “to take her out of the game and make someone else beat us. I think we held her to nine tonight. That was kind of the game plan and it worked out in our favor.’’
“They did a good job guarding her,’’ Marks said. “They didn’t let her see anything. She’s painting a target on herself by doing really well this year so other people have to step up when teams take her away. Otherwise it’s going to be a long night. Tonight they held her in check pretty well.’’
Erickson said turnovers were key for his team defensively because they got the Bluejacket offense going a little bit after kind of a slow start. “We wanted to keep pushing it and pushing it. We finally created some more turnovers and got some easy baskets.’’
E-G’s defense, meanwhile, had trouble slowing Hawkinson (20 points on the night), Aune (13 points) and Williams (10 points).
“We moved the ball well. They put a little pressure on us in the second part of the first half and it took us a little while to figure it out. Once we started getting it up the floor a little faster and moving the ball around in the half court offense, things started to click.’’
The Golden Bears were led by Lydia Delich and Jankila, who each put in nine points.
E-G plays at Cherry, while Hibbing is at Duluth East, both Thursday.
Hibbing 25 32 — 57
Eveleth-Gilbert 17 10 — 27
H: Fanci Williams 10, Jacie Clusiau 2, Mackenzie Clough 8, Haley Hawkinson 20, Reese Aune 13, Nora Petrich 4. 3-pointers: Clough 2, Hawkinson 2. Free throws: 2-4. Total fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.
E-G: Lydia Delich 9, Amara Wilcox 4, Morgan Marks 3, Elli Jankila 9, Cadyn Krmpotich 2. 3-pointers: Delich 1, Wilcox 1, Marks 1. Free throws: 4-9. Total fouls: 5. Fouled out: None.
