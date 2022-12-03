ELY—In a crowded Section 7A, Ely head coach Tom McDonald knows his Timberwolves will need to find ways to improve if they hope to compete with the top half of teams this year.

That all starts with senior Joey Bianco, Ely’s leading scorer from last year who averaged 22.9 points per game in his junior campaign. He also led the team in rebounds per game at 8.6.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments