Bianco’s last-second free throws lift Ely past Mesabi East, 59-58

AURORA — Ely’s Joey Bianco has been a leader for the Timberwolves all season long.
If Bianco has issues in one area this year, it’s at the free throw line. Thankfully for the junior guard, those issues didn’t creep up as Bianco nailed a pair of shots with one second left on the clock to lift Ely past Mesabi East Friday night, 59-58.
After the game, Ely head coach Tom McDonald said his standout player made the most of the game’s final possession.
“Those free throws are huge,” McDonald said. “He’s not shooting free throws well this year and he knocked down when he needed them. It was good to see him going aggressive to the rim. He got fouled and made it count.”
The first half was a tight affair between the two teams, with Mesabi East grabbing a 34-27 lead going into the break.
The Timberwolves had hoped to contain the Giants’ Cody Fallstrom and Brayden Leffel, and while Leffel was held to just three points in the first 18 minutes, Fallstrom led the way for Mesabi East with 12. Freshman Sulvoris ‘Bink’ Wallace picked up the slack for the Giants, putting down 10 points in the first half.
Ely was led through one half by Bianco and Jack Davies, each with eight points each.
The Timberwolves quickly tied things up in the second half with buckets from Mason Davis, Harry Simons and Jason Kerntz putting things at and even 36-36.
The Giants regained the lead thanks to a strong effort from Fallstrom, who got three straight buckets to make it a 44-36 game. Following an Ely timeout, the Timberwolves worked their way back into things with two threes from Kerntz that made it a 46-42 game.
Later, a bucket from Hayden Sampson and another from Fallstrom put Mesabi East up seven, but Ely wasn’t going to let things slip away with Simons, Davis and Bianco all hitting shots to make it a one-point game, 51-50.
A long two from Wallace and a bucket on the drive from Kaid Kuter put Mesabi East up by five. The Wolves, once again, brought it back with Bianco then scoring on the drive before Simons picked up a steal, a layup on the other end and one more point after making the free throw after being fouled on the way up.
Tied 57-57, Fallstrom would go 1-2 at the free throw line to give the Giants the lead with under a minute to play. Mesabi East grabbed another possession with under 30 seconds to go but came up empty, giving Ely the ball back with 4.3 seconds after a timeout.
On the final play of the game, Bianco went up for one final shot. While the shot didn’t fall, the whistle was blown, sending him to the line for two shots. Bianco sank them both and the Giants desperation shot at the buzzer couldn’t connect, giving the win to the Timberwolves.
While it was an emotional high for Ely, the Giants were feeling the exact opposite after watching the game slip away from them.
“That’s always a tough way to lose a game,” Mesabi East head coach Erik Skelton said. “But it was one of our best defensive games of the year. We did a lot of what we wanted to do. Joey [Bianco] is a great scorer and he’s going to get his points no matter what you do so I think we did a good job on him right up until the very end.”
“It’s a tough loss. Anytime you’re in a one-point game, you can look at a lot of missed opportunities you had.”
Fallstrom led the Giants with 21 points. Wallace finished with 12. Kuter had 10.
Ely was led by Bianco’s 16. Simons finished with 13 and Kerntz had 11.
McDonald said his team was struggling with their shot in the first half but they were able to attack the rim in the second to get themselves back in the game.
“I thought Mesabi East defended well and it was hard for us to drive in the first half. We didn’t shoot the three very well and I think we were relying on that in the first. In the second we got some big steals and drove and hit our layups. We were much better in the second half at getting to the rim.”
With seniors Leffel and Fallstrom leading the Giants, Skelton says it’s been great seeing the development of his younger players, such as freshmen Sampson and Wallace, over the course of the season.
“‘Bink’ over the last couple games has really been playing well. He’s growing and gaining a lot of discipline in his game and finding ways to make the right plays. Hayden, I think he’s always been a disciplined player and he’s been really consistent for us from the get-go. Seeing him and Cody work well together in the post, you can see that trust building. I tell the freshmen, you gotta earn the seniors’ trust a bit and I think our guys are doing that and showing it on the court.”
Ely followed up Friday’s win with a game on Saturday vs. Carlton. Mesabi East will travel to Two Harbors on Monday.
Ely 27 32 — 59
ME 34 24 — 58
Ely: Joey Bianco 16, Jack Davies 8, Harry Simons 13, Mason Davis 9, Jason Kerntz 11, Erron Anderson 2; Three pointers: Davies 2, Simons 2, Kerntz 3; Free throws: 4-6; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East: Brayden Leffel 4, Jack Ribich 3, Kaid Kuter 10, Sulvoris ‘Bink’ Wallace 12, Cody Fallstrom 21, Hayden Sampson 8; Three pointers: Leffel 1, Kuter 2; Free throws: 5-14; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
BOYS’ HOCKEY
Rock Ridge 2
Proctor 1
At Proctor, a two goal night and a power play goal from Nick Troutwine with less than a minute to play lifted the Rock Ridge hockey team past Proctor Friday night, 2-1.
After a scoreless first period, Troutwine got the Wolverines on the board at 11:23 in the second period, taking the pass from Kasey Lamppa and firing it past Rails netminder Samuel Johnson to make it a 1-0 game.
Trailing going into the third, Proctor knotted things up in the first half of the third with Kennan Reyelts getting one by Ian Kangas. The goal at 6:49 was assisted by Kennan Reyelts.
At 14:39 in the third, Proctor’s Brett Bartlam earned a two-minute trip to the box for tripping. With under 30 seconds left in the power play and less than a minute in the game, Troutwine got the go-ahead score at 16:15 to put the Wolverines in front.
Dylan Hedley assisted on the game-winning goal.
Kangas stopped 27 shots for Rock Ridge in the win. Johnson kicked out 40 for the Rails.
Rock Ridge faced off with Pine City Area on Saturday. Results from that game will be in Tuesday’s Mesabi Tribune.
RR 0 1 1 — 2
PHS 0 0 1 — 1
First Period
No scoring.
Second Period
1, R, Nick Troutwine (Kasey Lamppa), 11:23.
Third Period
2, P, Kennan Reyelts (Dylan Haala), 6:49; 3, R, Troutwine (Dylan Hedley), PP, 16:15.
Penalties-Minutes: Proctor 5-10; Rock Ridge 2-7.,
Goalie saves: Samuel Johnson, P, 14-14-12—40; Ian Kangas, RR, 8-5-14—27.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Mountain Iron-Buhl 87,
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 36
At Mountain Iron, the top-ranked team in Class A had little issue on Saturday with Mountain Iron-Buhl downing Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 87-36.
Jordan Zubich led the way for the Rangers in the win with 31 points including five made threes. Hali Savela added 15 points. Sage Ganyo finished with 14 and Ava Butler chipped in with 12.
The Wolves were led by Aubrey Morrison’s 10 points.
Mountain Iron-Buhl (19-3) hosts Virginia on Monday.
WHA 16 20 — 36
MIB 42 45 — 87
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley: Avery Morrison 5, Aubrey Morrison 10, Ally Sea 6, Aliya Naas 2, Alexa Johannsen 8, Kara Oberfall 5; Three pointers: Au. Morrison 2; Free throws: 4-7; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Jacie Kvas 8, Hali Savela 15, Jordan Zubich 31, Brooke Niska 2, Gabby Lira 3, Sage Ganyo 14, Ava Butler 12, Lauren Maki 2; Three pointers: Savela 1, Zubich 5, Lira 1, Ganyo 2, Butler 1; Free throws: 7-9; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
Mounds Park Academy 53,
Eveleth-Gilbert 47
At St. Paul, the Eveleth-Gilbert girls’ basketball team fell just short in their road matchup with Mounds Park Academy, 63-57.
Morgan Marks paced the Golden Bears in the loss with 24 points including five made threes. Anan Westby added seven points.
Nara Pederson and Audrey Jakway each finished with 20 points for the Panthers.
Eveleth-Gilbert will host Cook County Monday at 6 p.m.
EG 25 22 — 47
MPA 20 33 — 53
Eveleth-Gilbert: Anna Westby 7, Julia Lindseth 2, Lauren Lautigar 5, Alex Flannigan 6, Morgan Marks 24, Marissa Anderson 2, Allie Bittmann 1; Three pointers: A. Westby 1, Lautigar 1, Marks 5; Free throws: 9-12; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: Lindseth.
Mounds Park Academy: Nara Pederson 20, Zoe Mulvihill 9, Audrey Jakway 20, Siri Springer 6; Three pointers: Pederson 3, Mulvihill 1, Jakway 2; Free throws: 7-14; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
