HIBBING — Last year, the Mike Bugliosi Wood Bat Classic was put on hold due to COVID-19.
Hibbing coach Jay Wetzel loves this tournament because it brings back old-time baseball with the wood bats.
Well, after a year’s hiatus, the Mike Bugliosi Wood Bat Classic returns with six games beginning Friday at Al Nyberg Field.
The Bluejackets open play against Cloquet at noon, followed by the Lumberjacks and Greenway at 2:30 p.m.; Proctor and Greenway play at 5 p.m., then in the nightcap, Hibbing and Proctor square off at 7:30 p.m.
According to Wetzel, it’s a good field of teams.
“We have some evenly-matched teams,” Wetzel said. “Greenway just had a big win over Hermantown, and Cloquet got a couple of wins against Duluth Denfeld. Proctor beat Cloquet the week before.
“It’s going to be a competitive set of games.”
Plus, it’s going to be fun to bring out the wood bats again.
“We’re looking forward to playing in this tournament,” Wetzel said. “It’s a fun weekend. The wood bats change the game a little bit. It’s nice to have this during the middle of the season and be able to play in a wood-bat game.
“The weather looks great, so we should be able to play three games in a row in 24 hours. That’s a lot of baseball. It will be good for us to get rolling by playing a bunch of games at home.”
For Hibbing to go 3-0 on the weekend, everything starts on the mound.
“We’ll emphasize throwing strikes,” Wetzel said. “We want our pitchers to get ahead in the count. This is important because with wood bats, big innings don’t generally come from a bunch of hits in a row.
“They’re usually a result of free passes, errors and hit batsmen. It we get the pitching and play solid defense, we’ll be in all three of these games.”
On Saturday, Hibbing will play Greenway at 10:30 a.m., followed by the final game of the tournament between Cloquet and Proctor at 1 p.m.
Junior varsity games will be played at Vic Power Field.
