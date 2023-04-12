MOUNTAIN IRON—The Mountain Iron-Buhl softball team picked up a big extra inning win over Chisholm on Wednesday.
Starting pitcher Natalie Bergman ripped an eighth inning home run to win the game 6-5.
“She ripped that one,” Head coach Jesse White said. “I was hoping she would connect on a pitch and she sure did and ran it out.”
The Bluestreaks grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Jolene Quirk drew a walk, stole second base, and came in the score when the Rangers had an error in the outfield.
Bergman got the next two hitters to get out and the lead was only at one for Chisholm.
The Rangers tied things in the home half of the first when Colie Otto walked, went to second on a passed ball and came across to score when Quirk had an error at shortstop.
The Rangers then grabbed the lead when the Bluestreaks infield committed another error and Desi Milton came across to score.
The Rangers weren’t done yet.
Sam Hoff ripped a single and Kylie Johnson, who was running for catcher Elle Otto, came across to score to give the Rangers a 3-1 lead.
Mountain Iron-Buhl increased their lead to 4-1 in the home half of the third inning when Izzy Mattson hit a single, stole second and third base and came in to score when Bergman hit a single.
The Bluestreaks tied the game up at 4-4 in the top of the firth when Quirk walked, Abby Duchene also walked, and Olivia Hutchings smashed a double to knock in a pair of runs.
Hutchings came in to score and tie the game when the Rangers had had trouble with a Lola Hahta grounder and Hutchings raced home to tie the game.
“They battled out there,” Chisholm coach Donny Quirk said. “They fell behind but kept playing hard out there and it paid off.”
Chisholm grabbed a 5-4 lead in the top of the sixth inning when Quirk walked, went to second on a ground out, and scored when the Rangers made an error in the infield.
The Rangers tied the game up in the bottom of the sixth when Bergman hit another single, stole second and ran home from second on a ground out that the Bluestreaks could not get her out at home.
Both teams went down in order in the seventh inning.
The Bluestreaks got a single from Jaicee Kohler in the top of the eighth but back-to-back strike outs from Bergman kept her at second base.
In the bottom of the eighth, Elle Otto flew out for the first out of the frame which led to Bergman’s bomb to the right-center field and she legged it out for a home run to end the game.
“They were playing kind of short in the outfield the entire game,” White said. “I was hoping she could get one out there and run fast.”
Bergman ended the night giving up five runs on four hits with four errors and striking out 12.
“She really battled out there on the mound,” White said. That fifth inning was kind of tough but we let her work out of it and she did.”
Duchene gave up the six runs on eight hits, with two errors and five strikeouts.
The Rangers are back in action today when they host Northeast Range at 4:30 p.m.
