Berg takes over as H/C girls’ soccer head coach

HIBBING — As Britny Berg prepares for her first season as Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls soccer coach, she’s not coming into the campaign blind.
Berg was an assistant coach last year, so she knows the talent level of her team.
Berg will now try to mold this team into her own vision as the Bluejackets get set to open the 2020 season on Tuesday, Sept. 1, against Mesabi East Area.
Berg has Ashley Ciochetto, who can play anywhere on the field; Mia Johnson at midfield; Ayva Burkes, who is versatile enough to play any position; and Ella Berg, who is a defender.
“We have a good team coming back this year,” Berg said. “We have a great group of girls. I’m excited to get the season started, and see where this group of girls takes us.”
The one thing Berg is pushing is being self motivated.
“I want them to come out and want to play,” Berg said. “I want them to come to practice every day and have fun. That’s where a lot of their self motivation comes from, just keeping it positive and lighthearted.
“I still want them to work and do what we need them to do, both on and off the field.”
Offensively, Berg said she’ll play with three forwards.
“The formation we’re doing this year is a little different than last year,” Berg said. “I’m hoping the three forwards will be able to work together, and get some points for us. They have to get us on the scoreboard.
“We have a strong midfield as well to support them.”
Defensively, Berg has Nora Petrich back in the goal. Petrich was hurt during the latter stages of the 2019 season, but she’s healthy enough to get back on the field.
“Her experience will be important,” Berg said. “She’s resting, and she’s doing what she needs to do for her back. Hopefully, she won’t get hurt this season.”
That last line of defense before Petrich will also be important.
“Last year, our defense kept us in a lot of games,” Berg said. “We did lose one player from last year, but we do have some strong, younger defensemen coming up. We have Ashley, Ella and Naomi back there. They’re strong as well.”
Berg is looking forward to coaching her first game.
“I’m excited,” she said. “Keeping the season positive, working hard and implementing some structure into the program will help us with the future of these girls and the soccer program.”
With no playoffs on the horizon, Berg is hoping her team stays focused on what needs to be done in practice and on the field.
“They want to play,” Berg said. “With COVID and everything, everybody has been stuck at home. To get out and be able to socialize with your teammates and have that interaction every day and to play the sport they love, that should be motivation enough.
“Hopefully, the season goes well and everybody stays healthy, so we can have playoffs at the end of the year.”
