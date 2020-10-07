AURORA — Gavin Benz scored two goals in the first half and added two in the second half to lead the Mesabi East Area boys’ soccer team past Superior, 5-4.
Teammate Nick Troutwine added a number of excellent passes and Giants eighth-grader Owen LaLonde also started in net for his first varsity start and made eight saves to secure the win.
The victory continued to show the improvements the Giants program is making.
Head coach Jared Anderson said Superior has usually beaten Mesabi East quite handily during his tenure.
“It’s just seeing … the improvement that the kids have been having.’’ He said the scores and competition level is better, even against the top teams. “Now we’re competing with them and even beating some of them.’’
The Giants fell behind 2-0 fairly early as one of Superior’s top players helped the Spartans take the lead. From there, Sam Berlin was assigned to shadow him and ultimately shut him down, according to Anderson.
Benz began his goal-scoring outburst in the first half with an assist from Nick Troutwine, which cut the deficit to 2-1.
However, Superior responded with a goal of their own to extend their lead to 3-1.
Mesabi East answered back with two goals and the game was tied 3-3 at the half.
Ryan Scherf netted the second Giants goal on a pass from Andrew Torrel and Benz followed that up with the game-tying shot. Troutwine assisted once again on the Benz goal.
Mesabi East took its first lead of the contest at 4-3 as Benz (assisted by Troutwine) put the ball in the net about 10 minutes into the half.
After a 20-minute scoring drought, LaLonde made back-to-back saves, but the ball slipped out of his hands and into the Giants net when he was standing up to tie the game at 4-4.
However, Benz continued his torrid scoring night and gave the lead back to Mesabi East for good at 5-4. Troutwin picked another assist, as well.
Anderson and the Giants had to sweat out the last three minutes of the game as Superior put on the pressure.
“That was the longest three minutes of soccer I’ve ever watched,’’ the coach said.
Anderson was pleased to see his team score nearly all of their goals on clean, intentional passing plays. “That was the plan and the kids executed them well.’’
Mesabi East (3-3) plays at Two Harbors Thursday at 7 p.m. to close out the regular season. The playoffs are slated to start next week.
