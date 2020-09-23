Benz coming into his own

AURORA — Gavin Benz isn’t the most experienced player on the Mesabi East Area boys’ soccer team. But just in his second year with the Giants, Benz is making his presence known on the field.
Benz netted himself a hat trick last week against Hibbing/Chisholm, leading the Giants in their 5-1 win over the Bluejackets. That game was circled on their schedule this year after the way they lost to H/C just one year earlier.
“Last year we were up on them 3-1 or 4-1 at halftime and then we got lazy,” Benz said Wednesday afternoon. “We took it easy and they came back on us and scored the game winning goal with about 10 seconds left. We wanted to make sure that didn’t happen again.”
Benz, a junior this year at Virginia, decided to join the soccer team as a sophomore. Joining originally to help stay in shape for the winter wrestling season, Benz picked up on the game fast and was an important piece for the Giants by the end of year.
“A couple of guys on the team told me it was a fun sport and I just decided to give it a try. I’ve always been a sports guy and I didn’t play a fall sport so I figured I might as well give it a try.
“It took a lot of determination to figure out the rules and learn the game. It’s a lot more complicated than people would think. So there was a lot of learning on the fly and I eventually got the hang of it. I was picking up on it more towards the end of last season and I ended up getting my first goal during our first game on the new turf field so that was really fun.”
Coming into his second year on the team, Benz knew that the team was only getting better and the Giants began becoming even more confident on the field.
“I came in a year older after finishing so strong last year and the team came back stronger as well. We only lost a few guys and we knew we could have a lot of fun this year and there were more teams we were ready to be competitive with. Looking at our schedule before COVID changed everything, there were a lot of times on there that we thought we could beat and it just motivated us more and more.”
Against the Bluejackets last week, Benz said his first two goals came from simply being in the right place at the right time and gave credit to teammate Ryan Scherf for helping set up the scores.
“Ryan took a shot and their goalie blocked it and I just happened to get the rebound and tap it in for the first one. On the second one, he also gave me a nice pass right up the middle and it was just a great play by him to put the ball in the right spot.”
Even with two goals to his name, Benz wasn’t totally thinking about netting a third, but he managed to get the final one in to help put the game out of reach.
“I figured I might as well go for it and try and get the hat trick. It was just nice have a really strong game like that as an entire team.”
Benz says his breakout game was a big payoff for the hours he put in since joining the team.
“I had been having a lot of fun at practice during the scrimmages. I was scoring a lot there so I wanted to show I can do it in a game and help the team.”
After redeeming themselves against Hibbing/Chisholm, Benz says getting the win was a great way to boost the team’s morale moving forward and hopes more teams take the Giants seriously over the course of the season.
“It was really great for everyone. Their program has been around forever and ours is just getting started it feels like. No one ever looked at us as competition. Hibbing never thought anything about us but now they have to watch out for us. The teams that used to always keep beating us know that we can score goals and find ways to win now.”
Having one great game doesn’t mean Benz is ready to take it easy, however. A wrestler and a tennis player for the Blue Devils, Benz knows that a starting spot isn’t guaranteed.
“Soccer is a tough sport and you have to be willing to put in the work. If I want to be playing on varsity, I have to work at it. You can’t take a day off cause everyone else is working to get that much better as well. If you keep working, you’ll keep going up and thinking like that has really helped keep me motivated to work harder.”
Looking ahead at the rest of this season and even into next season, Benz is excited for what the team can do.
“I hope we realize how much we’ve improved on our technique. Sometimes we get a little nervous with the ball but that will only improve the more we practice. A lot of the guys on the team have only been here two or three years so we don’t have all the experience that other teams do but we’re starting to get a hang of things. We’re holding on to the ball and getting the right touches and finishing in the net now.”
