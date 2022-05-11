HIBBING — After falling to both Duluth East and Duluth Denfeld Tuesday, the Hibbing High School boys tennis team was looking to bounce back against Bemidji.
Only the Lumberjacks are loaded with experience and talent, and that did fare well for the Bluejackets as Bemidji came away with a 7-0 victory Wednesday at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.
The Section 8AA team is solid, according to Conda.
“They have four extremely good singles players, and all three of their doubles teams know how to play the game,” Conda said. “It was fun for us. We competed hard. It’s probably the best we’ve played all season.”
It may have been 7-0, but Conda was pleased with the way his team played against the Lumberjacks.
“We made them hit a lot of balls to win those matches,” Conda said. “We know we’re young. We know we have a ways to go. I feel good about the way we played today.”
Especially Drew Anderson, who lost to Matt Bunhamou 6-3, 6-3, but the Hibbing junior battled all through the match.
“His defense is always good, so he’s going to stay in a match,” Conda said. “He was a little more aggressive at times today, and that helped him. We’re making progress.”
Conda also liked the way Jack Gabardi played against John McNallan even though he fell 6-4, 6-1.
“The score didn’t indicate it, but I thought Jack hit the ball well,” Conda said. “He’s starting to get a little more acceleration on his swing and a little more spin on the ball. He’s come a long way.
“He just needs a little more confidence.”
In the other singles matches, Cooper Hendrickson fell to Noah Johnson 6-0, 6-1, and Isaiah Hildenbrand was beaten by Casey Rupp 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles, Christian Dickson and Keaton Petrick fell to Max Harris and Jacob Fuhrman 6-0, 6-2; Tyler Fisher and Nurzhan Bishenbek lost to Aiden Laron and Jack McNallan 6-1, 6-2; and Brady Fosso and Benny Galli fell to Seth Lindgren and Reed Johnson 6-2, 6-1.
“I was looking for effort, and we played hard,” Conda said. “There was no giving up.”
On Tuesday, at Longview Courts, Hibbing fell to Duluth East 7-0 and Duluth Denfeld 4-3.
“I was laughing because the heat was a factor for us,” Conda said. “Not just us, but the other teams, too. Toward the end of the season, it was probably the first day that we had to deal with hot weather and no wind.
“Looking down the rows, everyone was dying. I was thinking, ‘Goodness gracious.’ East was the same type of team as Bemidji. They’re comparable. It was a good match.”
Good in the fact that it was the Bluejackets got the chance to hit plenty of tennis balls, even against the Hunters.
“We had to hit thousands of balls Tuesday in those two matches,” Conda said. “Denfeld was good enough to make you hit a lot of balls. We were dying after that first match. We hit another thousand balls against Denfeld.
“You could tell that it was good for us. It helped us today.”
Hibbing will head to Grand Rapids today for a quad meet at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School Courts, with the Thunderhawks, Greyhounds and Thief River Falls.
The Bluejackets will not play either Grand Rapids or Duluth East, but they will take on the Prowlers beginning at 3 p.m.
Bemidji 7, Hibbing 0
Singles: No. 1 — Matt Benhamou, B, def. Drew Anderson, 6-3, 6-3; No. 2 — Noah Johnson, B, def. Cooper Hendrickson, 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 — John McNallan, B, def. Jack Gabardi, 6-4, 6-1; No. 4 — Casey Rupp, B, def. Isaiah Hildenbrand, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: No. 1 — Max Harris-Jacob Fuhrman, B, def. Christian Dickson-Keaton Petrick, 6-0, 6-2; No. 2 — Aiden Larson-Jack McNallan, B, def. Tyler Fisher-Nurzhan Bishenbek, 6-1, 6-2; No. 3 — Seth Lindgren-Reed Johnson, B, def. Brady Foss-Benny Galli, 6-2, 6-1.
