HIBBING — For one half, the Hibbing High School girls basketball team hung with a tough Bemidji team.
In the second half, that’s when things got away from the Bluejackets.
The Lumberjacks went on a 12-0 run early in the second half en route to a 64-41 victory over Hibbing Monday at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.
The Bluejackets just didn’t play with the same intensity they had in the first half after holding Bemidji to 24 points.
“To hold them to 24, we were working hard, we were rebounding,” Hibbing coach Chris Hanson said. “The only thing we needed to do was take better care of the ball. We had too many unforced turnovers.
“We were just throwing it away, hoping that someone was in a spot where we’re going to throw this pass.”
When the second half started, both teams scored five points early, then that second-half run was led by Jackie Johnson, who had six of those points. Gracee Bieber scored four and Elizabeth Bolte had two.
The Lumberjacks got on a roll, and the Bluejackets couldn’t slow them down, and that’s exactly what Hibbing needed to do.
“Part of it is slowing down on offense,” Hanson said. “When a team goes on a run, they’re able to set up their defense. They were putting pressure on us and we started to get a little frazzled.
“We need somebody to step up and take control to get us in an offense and get a good shot. Against Cloquet, we let shots come from the flow of our offense. In the second half, we got too complacent instead of going to the hoop and getting layups.”
It was a total turnaround from the first half.
“In the second half, you have to come out with a little fire and take it to somebody,” Hanson said. “We got to the free throw line in the first half. We were making our free throws. When we got away from that in the second half, that’s when things started to fall apart for us.”
Hibbing has to learn how to slow things down when the game is starting to get away from it.
“When we have the ball, we’re in control of how fast we play,” Hanson said. “They pressured us to force us into making quick decisions. We’ve seen just about every press you can this year, so we have to know what’s open.
“When we get frustrated, we’re too quick to get the ball out of our hands instead of being confident that we can make the right decision. When we’re doing things right, we’re hitting that diagonal-deep pass, we’re hitting that pass up the sideline or we’re going back to the middle to get good chances on our end.
Every time Hibbing takes the floor, it’s a learning experience.
“It’s continuing to grow and taking positives out of it, but it’s also learning from the things we need to do better,” Hanson said. “We’re coming up to the end of the year, so we have to start figuring some of these things out.”
The Bluejackets were led by Kate Toewe with 10 points. Miriam Milani had seven and Deetra Davis and Jorie Anderson six each.
Johnson had 17 points to pace the Lumberjacks. Jody Pemberton had 12.
BHS 24 40 — 64
HHS 18 23 — 41
Bemidji: Marlee Bieber 2, Jody Pemberton 12, Jackie Johnson 17, Kate Hildenbrand 4, Katelyn Milbrandt 3, Sage Zetah-Cornelius 2, Elizabeth Bolte 7, Gracee Bieber 9, Matjea Malterud 6, Katherine Corradi 2.
Hibbing: Miriam Milani 7, Jorie Anderson 6, Emma Kivela 5, Maki 2, Forbord 2, Deetra Davis 6, Reese Aune 3, Kate Toewe 10.
Total Fouls: Bemidji 11; Hibbing 11; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Bemidji 8-12; Hibbing 8-11; 3-pointers Johnson, Bolte, Milani, Kivela, Aune.
Greenway 66
McGregor 36
COLERAINE — Jadin Saville had 21 points as the Raiders beat the Mercs on Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium Monday.
Frankie Cuellar had 12 points for Greenway, and Klara Finke had 11.
Jordan Paquette led McGregor with 11 points.
MHS 14 22 — 36
GHS 35 31 — 66
McGregor: Josee Kellerman 2, Jordan Paquette 11, Courtney Gauthier 1, Paige Dean 2, Violet Brekke 2, Vivan Barden 7, Claire Geyen 2, Ava Guida 9.
Greenway: Rianna Nugent 7, Klara Finke 11, AnDeja Schd 6, Frankie Cuellar 12, Alyizzia Roy 6, Talia Saville 3, Jadin Saville 21.
Total Fouls: McGregor 12; Greenway 19; Fouled Out: Schad; Free Throws: McGregor 5-15; Greenway 8-12; 3-pointers: Ava G, Jadin Saville 2.
Boys Basketball
Nashwauk-Keewatin 80
Floodwood 58
NASHWAUK — Gaige Waldvogel scored 23 points as the Spartans won the home game over the Polar Bears Monday.
Also hitting double figures for Nashwauk-Keewatin were Daylan White with 13, including three 3-pointers, and Marcus Moore with 10.
Jan Caceras led Floodwood with 14 points, followed by Jonah Spindler with 12, including four 3-pointers, and Aiden Williams and Kayden McNiff with 10 each.
FHS 21 37 — 58
NK 45 35 — 80
Floodwood: Grant Lundstrom 6, Jonah Spindler 12, Aiden Williams 10, Jan Caceras 14, Justin Spindler 6, Kayden NcNiff 10.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 23, Marcus Moore 10, Justice Rebrovich 9, Conner Perryman 7, Daniel Olson 2, Daylan White 13, Shi Oswald 6, Brody Erickson 8, Carter Hitchcock 2.
Total Fouls: Floodwood 12; Nashwauk-Keewatin 14; Fouled Out: Lundstrom, Waldvogel; Free Throws: Floodwood 10-15; Nashwauk-Keewatin 8-12; 3-pointers: Jonah Spindler 4, Williams 2, McNiff 2, Waldvogel 2, Moore 2, Rebrovich, White 3.
Hibbing 82
Duluth Marshall 73
DULUTH — The Bluejackets hit the road and returned to town with the nine-point victory over the Hilltoppers.
In the first half, Hibbing held a 20-point lead over the Hilltoppers which had Hibbing head coach Joel McDonald pleased.
“It was a good first half on offense for us,” said McDonald. “Jacob Jensrud had a nice 1st half shooting threes.” Jensrud connected on five threes in the game.
“That got us in a nice groove to start the game,” McDonald said.
The second half turned into something McDonald was hoping to avoid with a sizable lead.
“The second half turned into a shootout,” McDonald said. “We wanted to play a little more defense than that, but our offense was still good.”
“It was the next step in a season that gets us one game closer to where we want to be.”
Hibbing was led by Ayden McDonald who finished with 34 points. Jacob Jensrud added 17, and Zach Rusich scored 11.
Duluth Marshall was led by Brooks Johnson who scored 28 points.
HHS 44 38 — 82
DM 24 49 — 73
Hibbing: Zach Rusich 11, Carson Brown 7, Finely Cary 2; Dane Mammenga 6, Vincent Carlson 5, Jacob Jensrud 17, Ayden McDonald 34.
Duluth Marshall: Jasper Timm 17, Ben Bergeron 12, Carter Boos 4, Brooks Johnson 28, Alex Olson 12.
Total Fouls: Hibbing: 12; Duluth Marshall 13; Fouled Out: Timm; Free Throws: Hibbing:12-21; Duluth Marshall: 5-11; 3-pointers: Brown, Carlson, Jensrud 5, McDonald 5, Timm 4, Bergeron, Johnson 7.
