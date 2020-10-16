Bears win nail biter over Rails, 49-45

PROCTOR -- The Golden Bears girls’ swimming team had a meet to remember Thursday with a 49-45 win over Proctor.
The meet was tied at two separate times with the final event (the 400 freestyle relay) determining the winner.
“It was an incredibly exciting finish,’’ according to Eveleth-Gilbert head coach Perry Brown. “Proctor’s top sprinter Liz Nicolai was closing the gap on the Bears’ Mia Stark in the last 100 yards, but Mia held her off to win by 1/100th of a second.’’ The relay is anchored by Stark and also includes Elli Jankila, Tayler Harju and Ellie Bjorge.
“E-G and Proctor (coached by Jon Nelson, a swimmer Brown coached during his Biwabik years) have a long history of close meets. This one will be near the top for exciting races. It was a screamer. The Bears won by a 1/4 of an inch.’’
Eveleth-Gilbert got off to a good start in the meet by winning the 160 medley relay with a time of 1:36.75. The unit consists of Jankila, Amara Carey, Harju and Anna Heinonen.
Jankila went on to take both the 60 freestyle and the 100 freestyle. She put down a time of 31.72 in the 60 and 55.56 in the 100.
In the 500 freestyle, Ellie Robillard touched first with a time of 5:57.47.
In the next event, Carey took the top spot in the 100 breaststroke stopping the clock at 1:14.25.
The girls’ swimming meet is slated to be held on Saturday, Oct. 24.
Eveleth-Gilbert 48, Proctor 45
160 medley relay: 1, Eveleth-Gilbert (Elli Jankila, Amara Carey Tayler Harju, Anna Heinonen), 1:36.15; 2, Proctor, 1:39.93; 3, Eveleth-Gilbert (Allison Anderson, Ellie Robillard, Mia Stark, Ellie Bjorge), 1:43.99.
200 freestyle: 1, Liz Nicolai, P, 2:07.09; 2, Carey, EG, 2:13.99; 3, Ava Niksich, P, 2:15.81.
160 individual medley: 1, Norah Gunderson, P, 1:58.18; 2, Robillard, EG, 2:02.06; 3, Stark, EG, 2:04.83.
60 freestyle: 1, Jankila, EG, 31.72; 2, Summer Kienzle, P, 33.28; 3, Bjorge, EG, 35.10.
100 butterfly: 1, Emma Vanneste, P, 1:10.43; 2, Camille Wikstrom, 1:14.69; 3, Harju, EG, 1:17.82.
100 freestyle: 1, Jankila, EG, 55.56; 2, Nicolai, P, 55.96; 3, Heinonen, EG, 1:01.14.
500 freestyle: 1, Robillard, EG, 5:57.47; 2, Stark, 6:09.89; 3, Josie Mophs, P, 6:58.66.
160 freestyle relay: 1, Proctor, 1:25.54; 2, Eveleth-Gilbert (Carey, Harju, Heinonen, Bjorge), 1:27.38; 3, Eveleth-Gilbert (Avah Kraushaar, Abygail Roush, Maggie Kraushaar, Anderson), 1:31.16.
100 backstroke: 1, Vanneste, P, 1:11.65; 2, Megan Gunderson, P, 1:14.63; 3, A. Kraushaar, EG, 1:16.10.
100 breaststroke: 1, Carey, EG, 1:14.25; 2, N. Gunderson, P, 1:15.90; 3, Heinonen, EG, 1:20.11.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Eveleteh-Gilbert (Jankila, Harju, Bjorge, Stark), 4:06.35; 2, Proctor, 4:06.40; 3, Eveleth-Gilbert (A. Kraushaar, Robbilard, Roush, M. Kraushaar), 4:23.7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.