Bears win academic gold medalists

EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert boys’ basketball team recently finished the 2020-21 season with a vastly improved record of 12-6.
While the achievement was substantial, an academic award topped even that.
The Golden Bears were awarded the Gold Medalist for Academic Standing last month by the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association for achieving a team grade point average of 3.75 or higher.
“It’s quite the accomplishment,’’ head coach Adam Roen said of being the state academic champions in Class AA. The GPA was calculated by adding the cumulative GPAs for those in grades 9-12 on the basketball team.
“What’s cool about it is a team that did so well turning things around the last few years’’ on the court, Roen said. “Them doing this well academically together shows a lot.’’
Eveleth-Gilbert was academically second in the section two years ago, which the coach “was super excited about.’’ E-G jumped up to first in the section last year and found out this year “you’re first in the section and your also first in double AA boys basketball.’’
Roen added that his players spend time working on homework together in the conference room, which helps them out.
“This is a group of very bright young men. The achievement shows they’re going to do very much in their futures’’
“To receive this news the night after we lost (in the playoffs), showed me how important being a student athlete is. We can be in the classroom and on the court together and then succeed in other ways than just wins and losses,’’ Roen said. “I was happy with everything we did this year.’’
With the news of the achievement coming on March 18, the coach said he is hoping to get a banner made and hung in the E-G gymnasium because “it deserves to be recognized in the future.’’
