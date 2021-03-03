Bears skate past Broncos, 4-1

INTERNATIONAL FALLS — After a scoreless first period, the Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East boys’ hockey team etched four goals in the final two periods to take down International Falls, 4-1.
Karson Intihar got the scoring started for Eveleth-Gilbert at 2:13 in the second, firing past Mitchell Nemec for the score.
Ty Laugen made it 2-0 just over two minutes later at 4:22 with a goal of his own to give E-G the heavy advantage heading into the final stanza.
Blake Zadnikar made it a 3-0 game late, pushing on past Nemec at 13:10. The Broncos answered back a minute later with Cooper Lavigne firing one past Andrew Torrel at 14:14.
Eveleth-Gilbert put the game away less than a minute later with Brandon Lind scoring his eighth goal of the season at 15:10 in the third.
Torrel got the win in net, stopping 22 shots with Nemec taking the loss with 25 saves.
Eveleth-Gilbert (6-4-3) will host Virginia/MI-B on Thursday.
Duluth Denfeld 5,
Virginia/MI-B, 0
At Duluth, the Blue Devils had their hands full Tuesday night at the Heritage Center as they fell to Duluth Denfeld, 5-0.
The Hunters were led by Connor McClure’s pair of goals. Virginia goalie Ian Kangas stopped 42 shots in the loss. Denfeld’s Jacob Snyder stopped all 18 he faced in the win.
The Blue Devils (7-7-0) will take on Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East tonight in Eveleth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.