EVELETH — Coming into Tuesday’s match with Greenway, Eveleth-Gilbert head volleyball coach Beth Bittmann felt her team could compete with one of the top teams in 7AA.
Bittmann was proved right at times and wrong at other times as the Raiders came away with the 3-1 (25-13, 23-25, 25-19, 21-25) win over the Golden Bears in Eveleth.
While Eveleth-Gilbert came out of the match a bit slow in game one, they began to find their footing in the second game to tie things up. Greenway started making mistakes of their own in games three and four, but instead of the Bears using those mistakes to push ahead, they responded with blunders of their own that let the Raiders come out on top.
After the contest, Bittmann said it was tough to see her team struggle when an opportunity to win presented itself.
“We knew we could be competitive with them,” Bittmann said. “But we need to clean up the little things. Greenway is a great team but they made a lot of mistakes out there tonight. That’s not how they normally play. For them to come in like that, we should’ve capitalized on it. We can’t win a game if we’re letting them get away with mistakes like that.”
Greenway opened the contest on a five-point run with E-G looking out of sorts in the beginning. The quick run was capped off by an Emma Markovich kill, her first of many on the night.
The Bears began to come alive with Kemp earning points from kills and tip plays at the net, as well as a well-timed ace from Joey Westby. The gap, however, never shrunk to less than four as the Raiders began to see production from Bri Miller and Kyra Williams to go with Markovich’s play as they cruised to the 25-13 set one win.
The teams reset for the second set with the Bears looking like the talented team they knew they were. A Westby kill helped tie the game at three with a kill and a tip from Kemp putting E-G on top, 5-4.
Brooke Thyen began to come alive for the Bears with a kill putting them up 8-7, forcing a Raiders timeout. Kemp and Thyen kept the Bears afloat with a two-point buffer throughout the set before a big block at the net from Anna Westby made it 18-15, forcing Greenway to burn their second timeout.
The two teams continued to keep things close before a serving error from the Raiders gave E-G set point at 24-23. The Bears pulled out a trick play with setter Lauren Lautigar dishing one out to libero McKendrick Landwer in the back row. Landwer swung away and earned the kill to give the Bears the 25-23 set two victory.
The two teams looked evenly matched early in the third with ties at two, six, nine, 10 and 11. From here, the Raiders took over as they went on a 5-1 run, taking the 17-12 lead that forced Bittmann to take a timeout.
Kemp came out of the break and earned a quick kill for the Bears down the middle, but Williams kept the Greenway offense moving with a pair of kills that made it 20-16 Raiders. Miller and Markovich didn’t slow down either as they made it 22-17 with two kills of their own.
Trailing 22-19, the Bears gave up back-to-back points on crucial errors that allowed Greenway to take the set on one last Markovich kill, 25-19.
The fourth set followed a similar trajectory as the third, but the Bears let their own errors get out of hand earlier than they hoped. Tied at five, Greenway took 12 of the next 17 points to earn a commanding 17-10 lead.
Eveleth-Gilbert continued to battle with Kemp and Thyen helping them get as close as four at 21-17, but the Raiders remained calm and closed things out in the end 25-21.
With her team coming out slow in the first and responding well in the second, Bittmann said her team began to play well together to knot up the contest at one set apiece, but couldn’t keep the rhythm going as the match wore on.
“The first game we were really flat,” Bittmann said. “The second game we came out more fired up and relaxed. We started hitting at them which has been our motto all year. ‘Attack before we get attacked.’ We made too many mistakes in those last few sets and that really just took us out of it. We can’t be missing serves or passing to the wrong spot. Those things will hurt us come tournament time.”
Fixing the little mistakes will be key for the Bears as the season moves ahead.
“We have to get those things cleaned up. We have what it takes to play with these tough teams but when we don’t take advantage of the other team’s mistakes, we’re not doing ourselves any favors.”
The Bears will be back in action on Saturday at the Two Harbors tournament on Saturday. On Monday, they’ll travel to Virginia for the Dig Pink event.
Ely 3,
Duluth Marshall 0
At Ely, the Timberwolves had no issue on the court Tuesday night as they swept visiting Duluth Marshall 3-0 (25-8, 25-18, 25-14).
Rachel Coughlin led at the net with nine kills to go with her seven digs and three aces. Katrina Seliskar commanded the floor with 27 set assists. She added three kills and two aces to her statline.
Kate Coughlin finished with five kills, four digs and three aces; Kellen Thomas had four kills, two blocks, four digs and two aces and Charly Flom had eight digs and four aces. Madeline Kallberg and Raven Sanio both ended the night with four kills each with Sainio adding a team-high five service aces to her resume.
Ely head coach Megan Wognum said the team saw solid contributions from a large portion of their roster against the Hilltoppers.
“It was a great game,” Wognum said. “We were able to utilize a lot of our players tonight. It’s so refreshing to have so many people contribute to a successful game.”
Ely (12-3) will travel to Northeast Range on Monday.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Virginia 6,
Duluth East 1
At Virginia, the Blue Devils picked up their second win over Duluth East this season, downing the Greyhounds at home 6-1.
The Blue Devils swept the singles matches and picked up wins at two of the three doubles spots to make their way past East.
At No. 1 singles, Ava Fink made short work of the Greyhounds’ Isla Pepelnjak, 6-2, 6-1. At second singles, Anna Fink dropped the first set to East’s Gwyn Moe, 6-3, but took the second 6-4 to knot things up. In the first-to-10 super tiebreaker for the match, Fink took care of business and got the win 10-4.
The Devils continued their singles dominance with Ella Lamppa earning a win at the No. 3 spot. She made her way past CiCi Stender in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1. Finally at No. 4 singles, Alli Fink dropped just one game in her win over Duluth East’s Lilliam Kimber, 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles, the top Virginia pair of Mariele Paulsen and Paige Maki got Virginia on the board with a 4-6, 6-4, [10-0] win over the Greyhounds Ally Johnson and Erin Holliday. At third doubles, Theresa Anderson and Sydney Spelts looks sharp as they dispatched Duluth East’s Ella McCarthy and Marie Holliday, 6-0, 6-4.
Virginia’s lone loss on the day came at No. 2 doubles with the Greyhounds’ Taran Dimberio and Sylvie Markham taking the three-setter over Virginia’ Abby Kramer and Ava Seppala, 4-6, 6-1, 7-5.
The Devils will play host to Grand Rapids/Greenway today at 4 p.m. before closing out their regular season on Tuesday when they play host to Duluth Marshall.
Virginia 5, Duluth East 2
Singles: No. 1 Ava Fink, V, def. Isla Pepelnjak, 6-2, 6-1; No. 2 Anna Fink, V, def. Gwyn Moe, 3-6, 6-4, [10-4]; No. 3 Ella Lamppa, V, def. CiCi Stender, 6-2, 6-1; No. 4 Alli Fink, V, def. Lillian Kimber, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: No. 1 Mariele Paulsen/Page Maki, V, def. Ally Johnson/Erin Holliday, 4-6, 6-4, [10-0]; No. 2 Ella Johnson/Taran Bimberio, DE, def. Abby Kramer/Ava Seppala, 4-6, 6-1, 7-5; No. 3 Theresa Anders/Sydney Spelts, V, def. Sylvie Markham/Ella McCarthy, 6-0, 6-4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.