Bears score 4 in the 6th to drop ‘Streaks

CHISHOLM — Through five innings, the Eveleth-Gilbert baseball team found themselves on their heels, trailing Chisholm 3-2.
But the Bears took advantage of some untimely Bluestreaks’ walks in the top of the sixth and got a clutch hit from starting pitcher Brandon Lind on their way to a four-run inning that gave them the 6-3 win over Chisholm Wednesday evening.
A tight contest throughout, Lind and Chisholm starting pitcher Jude Sundquist found themselves locked into a 0-0 game before the Bluestreaks brought two runs home in the bottom of the third to take the first lead of the game.
Trent Forsline led things off for the ‘Streaks with a single to left field. The bases were quickly loaded up with Noah Sundquist then reaching on an error and Ben Wegener taking first base on a walk from Lind.
The Bears recorded a quick two outs after that, but Bryce Warner knocked a bloop single to left to bring two runners home, giving Chisholm the early advantage.
Eveleth-Gilbert responded quickly with two runs of their own in the top of the fourth. A single from Lind and walks to Griffin Krmpotich and Griffin Dosan loaded up the bases with just one out.
Sundquist struck out E-G’s Ethan Slygh for the second out but walked Carter Mavec to bring the first run in. The second run came in shortly after as Tate Uhan took to the plate for the Bears. A wild pitch from Sundquist sailed past the catcher, allowing all runners to advance all while making it a 2-2 ball game.
The game remained tied at two until the bottom of the fifth when Chisholm took the slight lead that nearly won them the game.
With two outs, a single from Sundquist got the ‘Streaks moving. Sundquist then moved to second on a wild pitch from Lind to batter Zach Quirk. Quirk then doubled into left field to bring Sundquit home, putting Chisholm on top 3-2.
The lead didn’t last long, however. Noah Sundquist now pitching for Chisholm in the top of the sixth, Eveleth-Gilbert loaded up the bases with two outs after Uhan was walked, Andrew Torrel was hit by a pitch and Jake Sickel was walked. Lind back up at the plate, a well timed hit brought in Uhan and Torrel to give the Bears the lead, but an equally untimely throwing error to third base allowed both Sickel and Lind to score as well, clearing the bases and giving Eveleth-Gilbert the 6-3 lead.
The ‘Streaks had no response in the bottom of the sixth with Lind recording three strikeouts over the course of four hitters to give his team the lead heading into the seventh.
Still 6-3 in the bottom of the seventh, Eveleth-Gilbert brought in junior Will Bittmann to close things out. The Bears also brought in freshman Gunnar George at catcher following an injury to Dosan in the top of the seventh. George was one of three freshmen playing in their first varsity game and one of four freshmen total playing for a banged up E-G team Wednesday.
The duo of Bittmann and George had some shaky moments, with Bittmann hitting Jude Sundquist and walking Quirk to put two runners on with two outs. Things calmed down after that however, with the Bears recording the final out to get the 6-3 win.
Having to rely on some younger talent to secure the win, E-G head coach Jamie Lindseth said his younger players did what they had to do while the veteran pitching carried the Bears home.
“Give those kids credit because they did exactly what we asked them to do today,” Lindseth said. “They kept their composure playing in a tough game against a solid team. Our pitchers kept us in the game but those young guys came out and did exactly what we needed them to do today.”
On Chisholm’s costly defensive error in the bottom of the fifth, Bluestreaks coach Tim Provinzino noted that his team competed well with the Bears up until then, but said small errors can be magnified against tough competition.
“We had a mistake there and it was definitely not the best time for us to have a mistake,” Provinzino said. “We faced some pretty quality pitching today nad we were able to scratch three runs across. Against a good team like Eveleth, that’s exactly what we need to do but the little mistakes are what’s going to cost us in the end. We showed we can score runs against the good teams but the mistakes were the difference between winning and losing.”
With E-G’s Lind giving up the three runs over six innings, Lindseth was positive on his outing against a Bluestreaks team that was ready to hit the ball.
“We know Brandon can handle a team the third time through their lineup. He has an extremely high baseball I.Q. and he knows how to find a hitters weakness and expose it. He keeps them off balance. Chisholm has been scoring 15, 16, 17 runs a game and to hold them to three is great.”
Eveleth-Gilbert will travel to Rush City on Friday. With the status of a lot of their starters up in the air, Lindseth believes their squad may be young again when they take on the Tigers.
“We’ll have to see where we’re at tomorrow but I expect us to be young again on Friday. We relied on those guys today and they delivered. It’s great that we can give them this varsity experience now before they hit 10th, 11th and 12th grade.”
Provinzino and Chisholm will battle with Ely on Monday, another strong program for the Bluestreaks to tackle.
“If we come in on Monday with the same attitude we had today against a quality team, I think we’ll be fine. We’ll have to shore up the mistakes and get ready for the next one.’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.