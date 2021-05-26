Bears out-hit Agates in slugfest, 11-10

EVELETH — Wednesday night’s contest between Eveleth-Gilbert and Two Harbors was basically a tale of three completely different sections.
With the outcome in the balance until the last pitch, the Golden Bears held on to down the Agates, 11-10, on Senior Night.
Two Harbors held a 7-3 lead in the fourth before Eveleth-Gilbert batted around to grab a 9-7 lead in the bottom of the frame. The Bears extended their advantage to 11-7 in the sixth, but the Agates rallied to score three times and had the bases loaded for the last four batters.
However, reliever Carter Mavec kept the visitors from scoring again as the defense made the plays they had to.
E-G head coach Jamie Lindseth was happy his team had a close game Wednesday and another on Tuesday (a 1-0 loss to Proctor).
“This is the kind of stuff you’re going to see in the tournament and how do you simulate that and get these guys charged up a little bit to play. Hey, it doesn’t get any closer than that. That’s a good game.’’
As far as Mavec holding off Two Harbors, Lindseth said, “We haven’t extended him real far so we’re trying to get him a little bit extended.’’ When the score got so close, the coach wondered if he should call for another reliever, but he held off to see what Mavec could do. “It worked out well.’’
Two Harbors got on the board first and took a 1-0 lead in the first.
The Golden Bears battled back in the third to make it 3-1 on an RBI single down the third base line by Brandon Lind and an RBI single by starting pitcher Will Bittmann, which made it 2-1. Lind subsequently scored on the catcher’s throw as Bittmann stole second to make it 3-1 after three.
Two Harbors came right back and scored six times in the top half of the fourth as nine batters stepped to the plate for a 7-3 lead for the visitors.
That deficit didn’t deter E-G, though, as they batted around in the home half of the fourth. The six-run inning featured a base knock from Jaden Lang, an RBI single from Mavec, an RBI double by Tommy Schlotec, an RBI single from Bittmann, and RBI triple from Jake Sickel and an RBI from Andrew Torrel.
The Agates were kept off the board in fifth and the sixth thanks in part to two great plays at third by Schlotec and some solid pitching from Mavec, who entered the game in the fifth.
Lindseth liked what he saw from Schlotec.
“That was the best I’ve seen him play all year. He was really fired up. He had a couple nice at bats. He had a real nice day.’’
E-G added a pair of insurance runs in the sixth and they definitely needed them. Bittmann connected for a single up the middle, Sickle was hit by a pitch and Lang hit a ground single, which scored two Bears on a pair of Agate errors to make it 11-7.
Two Harbors wasn’t about to go away. The Agates recorded a leadoff triple, which was followed by an RBI single to make it 11-8. The visitors added two more singles and the bases were loaded with two outs. Mavec then walked in a run and another Two Harbors single made it 11-10, with the bases still loaded.
However, the Bears escaped when Mavec struck out the final Agate to preserve the regular season-ending win.
Lindseth said his club is looking forward to the Section 7AA Tournament and said his team could be anywhere from a No. 3 seed to a No. 5 seed. Tournament begins Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
Carlton 7,
Mesabi East 1
At Aurora, Carlton scored three in the first and four in the fourth to grab a 7-1 victory over Mesabi East Tuesday.
The Giants put up one run in the third on four hits and were paced by Alexa Fossell, who went 2-for-3 with a double at the plate. Kansas Neari added a triple and Steph Zimmer recorded an RBI single to knock in the team’s only run.
Jasmine Heikkila took the complete game loss in the circle. She fanned four and walked three, while allowing seven earned runs on 12 Carlton hits. The Bulldogs’ Abby Mitchell also went the distance, striking out 15, walking one and allowing one run.
Mesabi East (10-7) closes out the season Thursday hosting North Woods.
Virginia 25,
Two Harbors 1, F/4
TWO HARBORS — The Virginia softball team brought 22 batters to the plate in the second inning and scored 18 runs in the same frame to down Two Harbors 24-1 in four innings.
Helen Phenning led the way at the plate going 3-4 on the day. Elsie Hyppa, Chance Colbert, Janie Potts, Aiesah Benner and Mary Skorich all finished with a pair of hits. Skorich also drove in four runs.
Benner, Hailey Chavers and Jayda Westerbur each finished with three RBIs.
Hyppa got the start on the mound for the Blue Devils, striking out four and surrendering one hit in two innings of work. Lillian Hunt pitched the final two innings, striking out one while allowing one hit and one walk.
Head coach Bob Cohn said the win was a nice way to turn things around after a string of losses for the Devils.
“It was nice to see the kids bounce back after the way some of our recent games have gone,” Cohn said. “Seeing the bats come alive along with solid baserunning and great pitching was very nice to see tonight. Hopefully we can carry it over into tomorrow.”
Virginia closes out their regular season today as they play host to Esko.
Ely 25,
Northeast Range 6, F/4
At Ely, Madeline Kallberg connected for two hits and six other Timberwolves had hits en route to a 25-6 victory over Northeast Range in four innings.
Charly Flom had one hit with four runs scored, while Sydni Richards added a hit and three runs scored. Zoe MacKenzie picked up the win in the circle in four innings of work. She fanned two and gave up two hits.
Thia Lossing and Maizy Sundblad each tallied hits for the Nighthawks.
