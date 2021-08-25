EVELETH — As they prepare to open up their final season of high school volleyball, the six Eveleth-Gilbert seniors hope to get things going on the right foot. That includes earning a win in their season opener tonight with Nashwauk-Keewatin.
Opening up with the Spartans, Golden Bears head coach Beth Bittmann believes the more mentally-sharp team is the one that’s going to claim victory.
“We saw them at the jamboree last Saturday and I think they’re going to be competitive this year,” Bittmann said of N-K. “I think we match up nicely with them. I really believe it's going to come down to mental toughness. We talked about unforced errors today at practice and we have to cut back on those. We have to be at least 90% or better on our serving and we need to pass the ball well. Whatever team does those things is going to come out on top.”
With a week and a half of practices under their belt, Bittmann says the progression has been solid so far for her squad, but acknowledged that her team has to focus on a few particular areas if they hope to make bigger improvements.
“I’ve been drilling them with serve receive and passing because I think those are going to be the most important things to us this year. If we can’t pass the ball we won’t be able to run our offense. We have some beasts at the net this year with Emily Kemp, Brooke Thyen and Joey Westby on the other side. But it all stems from passing and every coach knows that. We need to be solid there to use the arms we have.”
On serve receive, Bittmann says it makes up a large portion of practice each day.
“Every day, at least half of our practice is about serve receive. It’s something that if you don’t do a lot of it, you end up going back to the basics midseason and then you’re that far behind.”
Along with Kemp, Westby and Thyen, seniors on E-G this year include Lauren Lautigar, Jenny Krause and McKendrick Landwer. All six are expected to contribute with Bittmann saying this group is ready to finish their high school careers strong.
“The conversation with the upperclassmen got very emotional. They have put so much into this program and they’ve been playing together since they were little kids. Finally, it’s their senior season and for them to have this season at Eveleth-Gilbert as Golden Bears is something they’re really taking to heart. They feel like they have something to prove.”
In the end, Bittmann is excited to get their regular season started in August, as opposed to in October.
“We’re so thankful that this year is starting out differently than it did last year. The girls always talk about never taking anything for granted and the amount of excitement I’m seeing throughout the whole group is phenomenal. These girls have lived through seeing this taken away from them and they’re just happy to get back on the court with no problems, ready to play some volleyball.”
Eveleth-Gilbert’s opener with Nashwauk-Keewatin is set to start at 7 p.m. in Eveleth.
