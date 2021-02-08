Bears ice Northern Lakes, 3-0

PEQUOT LAKES — The Eveleth-Gilbert Area girls’ hockey team improved to 5-1 this weekend with a 3-0 shutout win over Northern Lakes.
Rachel Woods got the start in net for the Golden Bears and stopped all 42 shots she saw. Lightning goalie Katherine Stephens stopped 21 of 24 shots.
The Golden Bears scored twice in the opening period before putting the game away in the third with a final goal.
Anneka Lundgren scored the first of her two goals at the 3:39 mark of the contest. Assisted by Natalie Bergman and Kylie Baranzelli, Lundgren gave the Bears the early lead with the shot making its way past Stephens.
Eveleth-Gilbert’s Katelyn Torrel doubled the Bears lead later in the period with a goal at the 7:50 mark. She was assisted by Jennie Krause on the play.
After a scoreless second period, Lundgren made her presence known once again with an unassisted goal at 14:10 in the third. The Golden Bears held off any last attacks from the Lightning and came away with the 3-0 victory.
Eveleth-Gilbert Area will play host to Moose Lake Area tonight, beginning at 7 p.m.
