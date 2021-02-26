Bears girls; Ely, MI-B boys win on the hardcourt

CHISHOLM — The Golden Bears and the Bluestreaks fought their way to a 31-30 game at halftime (Eveleth-Gilbert leading) before the Bears outpaced Chisholm 42-25 the rest of the way to pick up the 73-55 win on Bob McDonald Court.
Elli Jankila led for the Golden Bears on the night with 21 points. Lydia Delich finished with 15, Morgan Marks added 13 and Amara Wilcox tallied 12.
Hannah Kne paced the ‘Streaks in the los with 17 points. Tresa Baumgard finished with 14 and Sofie Anderson totaled 13.
Eveleth-Gilbert (8-5) will host Moose Lake/Wllow River on Monday while Chisholm (8-5) will host Ely the same night.
EG 31 42 — 73
CHS 30 25 — 55
Eveleth-Gilbert: Anna Westby 3, Lauren Lautigar 1, Lydia Delich 15, Alex Flannigan 3, Amara Wilcox 12, Morgan Marks 13, Elli Jankila 21, Cadyn Krmpotich 5; Three pointers: Delich 2, Flannigan 1, Wilcox 2, Marks 2; Free throws: 10-21; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Chisholm: Katie Pearson 7, Sofie Anderson 13, Hannah Kne 17, Ava Silvestrini 5, Tresa Baumgard 14; Three pointers: Anderson 2, Kne 1; Free throws: 11-17; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: Silvestrini, Baumgard.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Ely 67,
South Ridge 64, OT
At Ely, the Timberwolves improved their season record to 8-3 Friday night after outlasting South Ridge in an overtime battle, 67-64.
The Timberwolves led the Panthers by nine at the break, 28-19, but let South Ridge back into the game in the second half.
A three by South Ridge’s Jaxson Bennett knotted the game at 56 in regulation before an Ely shot was blocked by Austin Josephson, sending the game into overtime.
The Timberwolves managed to pull away by just enough in the extra frame, taking, holding on for the 67-64 win.
Emmett Faltesek led all scorers in the contest with 27 points for Ely, including six made three pointers. Will Davies added 12 and Joey Bianco chipped in with 11.
Aaron Bennett led the Panthers with 19 points. Jaxson Bennett finished with 18 and Josephson tallied 12.
Ely will stay home for a Tuesday matchup with Cook County.
SR 19 37 8 — 64
Ely 28 28 11 — 67
South Ridge: Zach Morse 6, Weston Stroschein 5, Jaxson Bennett 18, Austin Josephson 12, Aaron Bennett 19, Slayton Stroschein 4; Three pointers: J. Bennett 4, A. Bennett 1; Free throws: 9-13; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
Ely: Joey Bianco 11, Brock LaTourell 7, Mason Davis, Emmett Faltesek 27, Will Davies 12, Harry Simons 6; Three pointers: Bianco 1, LaTourell 2, Faltesek 6, Davies 2, Simons 1; Free throws: 11-20; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
MI-B 71,
Bigfork 55
At Bigfork, Asher Zubich poured in 36 points as the Rangers ran past the Huskies, 71-55.
Mountain Iron-Buhl was also paced by 18 points from Nikolas Jesch and 10 from Mason Clines.
The Rangers jumped out to a 41-18 halftime lead and cruised to the victory.
Bigfork was led by Jared Lovdahl with 14 points and Caden Kallinen with 10.
The Huskies (1-10) host Hill City, while MI-B (5-6) hosts Cherry, both on Monday.
MI-B 41 30 — 71
Bigfork 18 37 — 55
MIB: Asher Zubich 36, Cooper Salinas 2, Mason Clines 10, Josh Holmes 3, Nikolas Jesch 18, Lukas Madson 2. 3-pointers: Zubich 5, Jesch 4. Free throws: 9-20. Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.
B: Jackson Lovdahl 3, Colton Rahier 2, Dylan Elhardt 2, Caden Kallinen 10, Bradley Haley 4, Jhace Pearson 6, Sean Torgrimson 4, Jared Lovdahl 14. 3-pointers: None. Free throws: 7-13. Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: Kallinen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.