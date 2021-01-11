Bears focusing on defense

EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert Area girls’ hockey team wants to take some pressure off their offense this season.
While the Golden Bears have the ability to score, not having the defensive coverage to keep their opponents off the board has stopped them from winning as many games as they should.
Third-year head coach Earl Fitzgerald says the team has been spending extra time working on their defense since practice got underway last week.
“I think we’re going to have a fairly decent scoring punch,” Fitzgerald said Monday afternoon. “So we’ve been working a lot on our defensive coverage. If we can be strong on defense, that’ll take a load off of our scoring.”
Fitzgerald says the lack of defense has caused issues for the team in the past. Once the defense allows a few goals in, it becomes a rush to score as much as possible after that.
“We hate going into games where we have to be scoring four or five goals just to keep up. So we’ve been spending a lot of time working on our positioning and our defensive and then once we take the puck back we can push the offense.”
The Golden Bears lost four seniors to graduation in 2020 in Kada Ceglar, Anna Seitz, Sophia Flatley and Autumn Gregorich. They return three seniors this year in starting goalie Rachel Woods, leading scorer Anneka Lundgren and standout defender Sydni Richards. All three are expected to be focal points for Eveleth-Gilbert on and off the ice.
“We’re expecting really good years from all three of them and they all bring different things to the team. Leadership wise, they’ve really been stepping up when it comes to that and it’s great to say. Some of the young girls don’t know exactly where they fit in yet and these seniors have taken them under their wings.”
The Bears will also appreciate the presence of two key juniors in defensemen Jennie Krause and forward Kylie Baranzelli. Krause has been a part of the Bears defensive front for some time now and got some key experience in a summer hockey league this past year while Baranzelli was the team’s second-leading scorer behind Lundgren last year.
The first week of practice has been very upbeat, according to Fitzgerald.
“It was tough on the girls to wait so long to get out on the ice. I think it’s great now that we can be back and they have that social interaction and that team aspect back in their lives. Things have been very positive since we got on the ice because the girls are just so excited to be here and be with their friends and play the game again.”
Fitzgerald says the program is touting very healthy numbers this year with around 35 players coming out all together.
“We’ve got some really nice girls that came up from the 12U program this year which allowed me to move some other girls up to varsity. Right now we ‘re looking at about 35 girls and that’s quite a bit.
“In years past, anyone that came out has gotten to play but now we have so many that I’m shuffling some of these younger girls around to let them all skate with the varsity and see where they fit in in the last few positions. It’s created some healthy competition and it feels like a lot of girls are working hard to earn a varsity spot.”
With COVID-19 restrictions impacting the season, the Golden Bears had to drop their schedule to just 18 games. For Fitzgerald and his team, that meant losing out on quite a few games from opponents in the Metro area.
“Our athletic director was on top of things and got us a full schedule, which was very nice. But we normally play teams from the Cities like Henry Sibley, Irondale, Princeton and Mahtomedi. This year, we couldn’t play any of them with how the schedules had to shake out.
“So we picked up more games with teams closed to us and we’ve doubled up with a lot of teams in our section and the rest are against teams not too far away. I’d like to be able to play those other teams again but maybe that’s for next year.”
Fitzgerald says teams like Proctor/Hermantown and defending section champs Cloquet/Esko/Carlton are going to be tough contenders in 7A this year, but he also expects the section to be very competitive overall with the new talent moving through each team.
“Everybody has seemed to lose quite a bit of talent with their seniors last year so I think this year will be a pretty decent section. With only 18 games and the season potentially not having a postseason, it might be hard to keep them focused. I guess we won’t know more about that until we see which way the COVID trend is going.”
In the end, the Bears have been feeling very fortunate to get back on to the ice and hope to make the 2021 season a memorable one.
“They seem really upbeat and are just excited to be playing hockey and that’s just spilling over on to everybody. We’re all jovial and happy and want to be around each other. It’s a good feeling.
Eveleth-Gilbert Area will open their season on Thursday when they play host to Superior.
