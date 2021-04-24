Bears’ Flannigan shuts out Greenway, 5-0

MARBLE — Carter Flannigan pitched a complete game shutout for the Eveleth-Gilbert baseball team Friday as they used a strong fifth inning to power past the Raiders, 5-0.
Flannigan finished the contest giving up just two hits over seven innings, walking one and striking out 12.
The Golden Bears added three runs to their total in the third and got hits throughout the day from Will Bittmann, Brandon Lind and Carter Mavec to aid their cause.
Eveleth-Gilbert moves to 5-1 on the season and will travel to Pine City on Monday.
