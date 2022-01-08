Bears fend off final push from Giants, 57-49

AURORA — The Eveleth-Gilbert boys’ basketball team held a lead over Mesabi East for nearly the entire game Friday night. But the Giants weren’t going to go away so easily.
Watching their 10-point lead get chipped away in the second half, the Bears found themselves tied with the Giants 49-49 with only three minutes to play. In the end, Eveleth-Gilbert hit some key shots and free throws to come away with the 57-49 win over Mesabi East.
Golden Bears head coach Adam Roen said after the game that his team managed to pull away at the end thanks to some unselfish basketball.
“We just needed to keep playing teamwork basketball out there,” Roen said. “Instead of worrying about one guy playing iso, we just had to make sure we were all playing together. When we were able to move the ball around and feed where we were supposed to, things worked out well for us.”
First-year Giants head coach Erik Skelton had a lot of positives to say after his team’s loss as a young Mesabi East team continues to gain experience on the varsity floor.
“I think it was our best defensive game of the year so far collectively,” Skelton said. “Our guys did what we set out to do individually on defense. Yeah, we missed a couple shots and had some turnovers at the wrong time but we’re still a pretty young team. I had three freshmen out there at the end of the game and they’re still learning a lot.”
The two squads battled through the opening half with the lead changing hands constantly. The Bears got their night started with Carter Flannigan sinking two free throws before Carter Mavec added two more in the paint. Mesabi East junior Jordan Latola knocked down a three-pointer for the Giants to keep the game within one.
Latola kept at it with long-range shots, scoring another three on the next Mesabi East possession.
After Will Bittmann sank one of two from the free-throw line, the Giants’ Ethan Sickel grabbed a rebound and scored the putback to make it 8-5 Mesabi East. AJ Roen responded with a drive to the hoop and a bucket for the Bears and, on the next possession, Mavec sank two free throws after being fouled on the way up.
Giants senior Cody Fallstrom got his night started with a bucket in the paint but Bittmann responded in kind with his own post play. The lead continued to change hands before it was tied at 16. Four straight points from Bittmann followed by a bucket on the give-and-go to Roen put the Bears up 22-16 late in the half.
Buckets from Mesabi East’s Brayden Leffel kept the Giants in it but one final two-pointer from Mavec gave the Bears a four-point lead at the break, 26-22.
Eveleth-Gilbert started to stretch the lead out in the second half, scoring the first six points to go up 10. Mavec scored on the drive before Bittmann hit one in the post. On the next possession Bittmann was fouled and sank two free throws, 32-22.
Buckets from Sickel and Latola followed by a three-point play from Fallstrom made things close again but the Bears stretched things out again, going up 42-34. Before their latest run, Bears junior Griffin Krmpotich went down with an apparent ankle injury and was taken out for the rest of the game. After the game, Roen said it was worrying to see a player go out with an injury, but it may have helped the rest of the team on the court.
“It does two things,” Roen said of the injury. “It deflates things a little bit because you see a buddy, a teammate go down but then you see the other guys kind of rally and other guys step up and help the team. We’ll take it day-by-day and see when Griffin can hopefully join us again.”
Mesabi East clawed their way back in one last time with Leffel and Latola knocking down shots to eventually tie the game at 49.
The Bears, however, managed to stave off the last Giants push with Bittmann, Flannigan, Mavec and Roen all scoring in the final few minutes while also stepping up defensively to keep the Giants from scoring.
The buzzer rang with the final score standing at 57-49 in favor of the Bears. Bittmann led all scorers with 20. Mavec had 19 and Roen added 12 for Eveleth-Gilbert. Leffel led the Giants with 20. Latola and Fallstrom finished with 10 each.
With the six-foot-four Fallstrom having to contend with the six-foot-six Bittmann in the post Friday, his individual role on the court changed a bit, but Skelton says Fallstrom did exactly what he needed to do.
“He’s a kid that I trust in his ability to contribute where he needs to,” Skelton said. “He understands the team concept. He knew he wasn’t going to get the 20-some points and 17 rebounds this time, but at the start of the week when we began looking at this game, he knew we were playing man and he understood that Bittmann was his guy. I think everyone did a good job of helping on him and that was one of the things I think we did really well tonight.”
On shooters Leffel and Latola, Skelton said they both had nice nights and was pleased to see what the junior Latola could do now with some experience under his belt.
“He played maybe five varsity games out there last year and today he took a big step forward in his development. It’s nice to see. Our guys are definitely learning and I think it was a big step forward for a lot of our players tonight.”
Eveleth-Gilbert was back in action on Saturday night when they traveled to Minneapolis to play Bigfork at the Target Center. Results from that game will be in Tuesday’s edition of the Mesabi Tribune. The Giants are on the court again Tuesday when they host Proctor.
EG 26 31 — 57
ME 22 27 — 49
Eveleth-Gilbert: Carter Mavec 19, AJ Roen 12, Carter Flannigan 6, Will Bittmann 20; Three pointers: Roen 1; Free throws: 20-31; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East: Brayden Leffel 20, Jordan Latola 10, Sulvoris Wallace 3, Ethan Sickel 4, Cody Fallstrom 10, Hayden Sampson 2; Three pointers: Leffel 4, Latola 2; Free throws: 5-7; Total fouls: 21; Fouled out: none.
North Woods 78,
Ely 43
At Cook, Joey Bianco finished with 20 points for the Ely Timberwolves, but it wasn’t enough to get past the numerous North Woods weapons as the Grizzlies earned the 78-43 home win Friday night.
Bianco was the only Timberwolves scorer in double figures while TJ Chiabotti led the way for North Woods with 17. Jared Chiabotti added 16. Jonah Burnett and Alex Hartway chipped in with 10 apiece.
North Woods will host Floodwood on Tuesday while Ely will host Greenway that same night.
Ely 27 16 — 43
NW 41 37 — 78
Ely: Jake Cochran 2, Joey Bianco 20, Jack Davies 9, Caid Chittum 3, Eddie Prijatal 6, Gavin Marshall 3; Three pointers: Bianco 2, Davies 3, Chittum 1, Marshall 1; Free throws: 4-6; Total fouls: 4; Fouled out: none.
North Woods: Brenden Chiabotti 5, Jared Chiabotti 16, TJ Chiabotti 17, Davis Kleppe 2, Bryce Chosa 3, Jonah Burnett 10, Jake Panichi 4, Alex Hartway 10, Ty Fabish 3, Sean Morrison 8; Three pointers: B. Chiabotti 1, J. Chiabotti 3, T. Chiabotti 3, Chosa 1, Burnett 1, Hartway 1; Free throws: 4-5; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Eveleth-Gilbert 64,
Nashwauk-Keewatin 42
At Nashwauk, Morgan Marks poured in a game-high 28 points to lead the Eveleth-Gilbert girls’ basketball team past Nashwauk-Keewatin 64-42.
Alex Flannigan chipped in with eight points for the Golden Bears. The Spartans were led by Claire Clusiau’s 23 points.
Eveleth-Gilbert will travel to Moose Lake/Willow River on Tuesday. Nashwauk-Keewatin will host Hill City/Northland on Thursday.
EG 32 32 — 64
NK 23 19 — 42
Eveleth-Gilbert: Julia Lindseth 6, Lauren Lautigar 6, Alex Flannigan 8, Morgan Marks 28, Marissa Anderson 2, Lilly Luzovich 1, Allie Bittmann 6; Three pointers: Marks 1; Free throws: 7-12; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Jazz Svaleson 2, Katie Kinkel 5, Jaci Rebrovich 8, Claire Clusiau 23, Kaitlin Olson 3; Three pointers: Kinkel 1, Olson 1; Free throws: 3-8; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
BOYS’ HOCKEY
Rock Ridge 3,
Bloomington Kennedy 0
At Bloomington, the Rock Ridge boys’ hockey team etched three goals in the third period to lift themselves past the Eagles, 3-0.
Skating through a scoreless first two periods, the Wolverines got things started halfway through the third with Kasey Lamppa finding the back of the net at 9:07. He was assisted by Ryan Manninen.
Rock Ridge extended their lead with Rory Cope-Robinson getting one past Kennedy netminder Dominick Walton just 22 seconds later at 9:29. Braden Tiedeman assisted Cope-Robinson on the play.
The Wolverines closed out their scoring two minutes later with Manninen getting one to go at 11:27. Lamppa assisted on the final goal of the night.
Rock Ridge goalie Griffin Dosan got the win in net for the Wolverines, stopping all 18 shots he saw. Walton finished with 20 saves for the Eagles.
Rock Ridge (5-6) faced off with Minneapolis on Saturday in Minneapolis. Results from that game will be in Tuesday’s edition of the Mesabi Tribune.
RR 0 0 3 — 3
BK 0 0 0 — 0
First Period
No scoring.
Second Period
No scoring.
Third Period
1, R, Kasey Lamppa (Ryan Manninen), 9:07; 2, R, Rory Cope-Robinson (Braden Tiedeman), 9:29; 3, R, Manninen (Lamppa), 11:27.
Penalty-Minutes: Rock Ridge 0-0; Bloomington Kennedy 3-14.
Goalie Saves: Griffin Dosan, RR, 9-5-4—18; Dominick Walton, BK, 6-10-4—20.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Mesabi Range 93,
Fond du Lac 77
VIRGINIA — The Mesabi Range men’s basketball team moved to 2-0 in conference play on Saturday, downing the Fond du Lac Thunder 93-77.
Mark Campbell II led the way for the Norsemen with a 23-point, 13-rebound, 11-assists triple double. Lyric Radford added 14 points, Nataj Sanders had 13, Franciso Moreno III finished with 12 and Ziaire Davis chipped in with 10.
Jehoiada Goins led the Thunder with 29 points. Demetrius Torrence added 25.
Mesabi Range (4-9 overall, 2-0 MCAC North) will host Hibbing Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m.
FDL 42 35 — 77
MRC 38 55 — 93
Fond du Lac: Moises Rivera 2, Derriyon Sam 7, Ian Green 6, Demetrius Terrence 25, Kaden Hanson 2, Tahj Jenkins 6, Jehoiada Goins 29; Three pointers: Sam 1, Torrence 3; Free throws: 18-19; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi Range: Lyric Radford 14, Mark Campbell II 23, Mayan White 9, Nataj Sanders 13, Ziaire Davis 10, Franciso Moreno III 12, Arius Spearman 4, TQ Wair 8; Three pointers: Radford 2, White 1, Sanders 1, Davis 2, Moreno 4; Free throws: 3-4; Total fouls: 19; Fouled out: Spearman.
